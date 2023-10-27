Keep Your Deceased Pet’s Memory Alive Through These Memorabilia

(SPOT.ph) Losing a pet is inevitable and for fur parents, their death can be the most painful thing in the world. If it’s any consolation, there are ways to give your fur babies a proper send-off, as well as ways to preserve their memory for as long as you live.

We compiled some of the ways you can honor and preserve the memory of your pet to bring you comfort in difficult times.

Keep the memory of your dearly departed pet alive through these mementos

Find a spot at PAW’s Pet Memorial Wall

You can dedicate a memorial tile to your beloved pet at PAWS Pet Memorial Wall for P2,500, which comes with a five-year renewable contract. There are 12 ready-made designs to choose from but custom designs are also welcome for a fee of P500.

The Pet Memorial Wall is located at PAWS Animal Rehabilitation Center (PARC) grounds in Loyola Heights, Quezon City. Note that this is not a cemetery so pets’ remains cannot be buried or kept here.

Keep your pet close to your heart with a pawtrait necklace

Pawtastic PH offers the Amore Duo Pawtrait Necklace (starts at P1,049) so you can carry around an image of your beloved fur baby anywhere you go. If you’re more into bracelets, the Amore Duo Paw Bracelet is also available starting at P899.

To order, just select and customize your jewelry of choice. You can also track the parcel, which may arrive within one to three business days for Metro Manila orders and six to 10 business days for orders outside NCR.

Pawtastic PH is located in San Juan City and may be reached via mobile at 0915-451-6265.

Miss them less with a stuffed pet replica

A stuffed toy will never replace your fur baby, but it’s the next best thing. Pampanga Teddy Bear Factory can create custom realistic stuffed toys or pet replicas so you can still hug them, even when they’re running free in pet heaven.

Pampanga Teddy Bear Factoy can create clones of different cat and dog breads with at least 85% accuracy. To order a plush toy, you may contact them and show pictures of your pet along with the measurements. They will provide you a quote based on the quantity ordered and when to expect it. While they are based in Pampanga, they ship worldwide.

You may place your order online. For more details, look them up via website or Facebook.

Hug them tight with these pet pillows

Bacoor-based pillow maker Tulog Tayo PH can create fluffy mementos of your beloved pet so you can still hug them when you need them the most. All you have to do is to go to their website, upload an image you want printed on the pillow, and indicate your preferred pillow size (as small as 10 inches to as big as 60 inches) for a starting price of P600.

Tulog Tayo PH ships nationwide for free with cash on delivery (COD) option, and you can get your pillow within three weeks, depending on your area. It also accepts rush orders with additional fee. Check out their Facebook and website for more details.

Preserve your pet through taxidermy

Yes, taxidermy is a viable option in case you want to keep your pet after its death. Taxidermy is a way of preserving the animal’s body and stuffing it to look like it’s still alive.

PetEterniTy offers such service. With careful instructions on what a fur parent can do the moment their pet expires, PetEternity will preserve small pets with a processing period of three to four months and larger ones for five to six months, a short wait compared to the lifespan of the preserved body which can last up to a hundred years with proper care.

PetEterniTy is located in Angat, Bulacan, and does pickup in parts of NCR and nearby provinces. Those outside the pickup areas may send their pets via cargo to Manila. You may reach PetEterniTy via Facebook or website or you may contact them at 0928-225-4535.

