GUIDE: LRT 1 and 2 Operating Hours, Christmas, New Year 2022

(SPOT.ph) Commuters, heads up: Trains in Metro Manila will adjust operating hours for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve so plan your trips ahead while you still have time.
The LRT-1 and LRT-2 released their shortened operating hours during the evenings to give their employees ample time to go home and celebrate the holidays with their families.
Also read:
GUIDE: Adjusted Mall Hours for Christmas, New Year 2022
Christmas 2022: A Guide for Simbang Gabi in the City
Here are the adjusted train hours:
LRT-1
December 24, Christmas eve
First train leaves at 4:30 a.m. from Baclaran and Roosevelt stations
Last train leaves at 8 p.m. from Baclaran station and 8:15 p.m. from Roosevelt station
December 31, New Year's eve
First train leaves at 4:30 a.m. from Baclaran and Roosevelt stations
Last train leaves at 7 p.m. from Baclaran station and 7:15 p.m. from Roosevelt station
LRT-2
December 24, Christmas eve
First train leaves at 5 a.m. from Recto and Antipolo stations
Last train leaves at 8 p.m. from Recto station and 8:30 p.m. from Antipolo station
December 31, New Year's eve
First train leaves at 5 a.m. from Recto and Antipolo stations
Last train leaves at 7 p.m. from Recto station and 7:30 p.m. from Antipolo station
Note that the Recto and Antipolo stations will close five minutes before the last train arrives.
For December 25 and January 1, LRT-2 reverts back to normal operating hours from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.