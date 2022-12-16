News + Explainer Mobility

GUIDE: LRT 1 and 2 Operating Hours, Christmas, New Year 2022

Plan your trips accordingly.

by Pia Regalado
6 hours ago
File image
PHOTO BY Vincent Coscolluela

(SPOT.ph) Commuters, heads up: Trains in Metro Manila will adjust operating hours for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve so plan your trips ahead while you still have time.

The LRT-1 and LRT-2 released their shortened operating hours during the evenings to give their employees ample time to go home and celebrate the holidays with their families.

Here are the adjusted train hours:

LRT-2 Free Train Rides
PHOTO BY Facebook / Light Rail Transit Authority
LRT-1

December 24, Christmas eve

First train leaves at 4:30 a.m. from Baclaran and Roosevelt stations
Last train leaves at 8 p.m. from Baclaran station and 8:15 p.m. from Roosevelt station

December 31, New Year's eve

First train leaves at 4:30 a.m. from Baclaran and Roosevelt stations
Last train leaves at 7 p.m. from Baclaran station and 7:15 p.m. from Roosevelt station

LRT-2

December 24, Christmas eve

First train leaves at 5 a.m. from Recto and Antipolo stations
Last train leaves at 8 p.m. from Recto station and 8:30 p.m. from Antipolo station

December 31, New Year's eve

First train leaves at 5 a.m. from Recto and Antipolo stations
Last train leaves at 7 p.m. from Recto station and 7:30 p.m. from Antipolo station

Note that the Recto and Antipolo stations will close five minutes before the last train arrives.

For December 25 and January 1, LRT-2 reverts back to normal operating hours from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

