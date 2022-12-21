No, Lalamove Won't Let People Ride No Matter How Heavy Traffic Gets

(SPOT.ph) In case you missed the memo, transport service provider Lalamove is here to set things straight—they transport goods, not people, no matter how cutthroat booking a car or cab gets this holiday season.

"Transport of people not allowed," Lalamove said in an e-mail to users.

Commuting via cab or rented car through booking apps has been nothing short of frustrating due to an influx of riders, a lack of drivers, and crazy surge prices. Still, some people don't have a choice but to pass the roads always taken, leading them to hop on a motorcycle or in this case, book a vehicle meant for deliveries.

Lalamove can't accept passengers

Lalamove offers same-day delivery services for select cities through motorbikes or cars, while heavier items and goods in bulk can be transported via vans or trucks with a steeper price tag. People have always been out of the question.

"Please be informed that our accredited delivery vehicles are not licensed to transport people, only items for delivery. Our Lalamove Bossings have the right to refuse since this is illegal and is not allowed on our platform," the e-mail said.

Riders and drivers will continue to deliver even as holiday traffic suffocates streets and highways, just don't give them a hard time. "Let us help each other by allowing our partner drivers to focus on fulfilling your Christmas rush deliveries," Lalamove said.

