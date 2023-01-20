Expect Heavy Traffic Along Katipunan This Weekend for ACET, Ateneo Bonfire

(SPOT.ph) Passing by Katipunan Avenue this weekend? Expect heavier traffic than usual as the Ateneo de Manila University is holding entrance tests and a bonfire from early in the morning until late at night on January 21.

The Ateneo Junior High School Grade 7 entrance test for late applicants will take place from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by the Ateneo College Entrance Test or ACET from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Ateneo Bonfire will start at 4 p.m. at the Grade School parking lot while college applicants are taking their tests. The Junior High entrance test will see about 200 applicants, while 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to show up for the bonfire.

Bonfire celebrations start with a meet and greet with the athletes who brought victory to Katipunan camp in the latest season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines or UAAP games. The Ateneo Blue Eagles were crowned champions for Women’s Badminton, Men’s Swimming, and Men’s Basketball in Season 85.

The even is seen to run until late into the night, so if you're hoping the traffic will let up after the sun sets, you might be in for a bitter surprise. The pre-program and the program usually take place from 4 to 10 p.m., with an after party concert.

This year's setlist consist of local bands The Itchyworms and Sponge Cola, and DJ Travis Monsod.

Katipunan traffic assistance

"The Blue Eagle Gym Road leading to Grade School from Gate 2 parallel to Katipunan will be closed by 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 21, for the Bonfire preparations," the university said in a memorandum.

Traffic outside the campus will be managed with assistance from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. PNP station 9 and Barangay Loyola Heights will aid in securing the attendees along Katipunan Avenue, while Megaforce Security will enhance campus security deployment and traffic management on campus.