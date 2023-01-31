ICYDK: Pasig City Requires Proper Parking Spaces for Bikes at Private Establishments

(SPOT.ph) The national call for more bike lanes and proper parking spaces has been steadily gaining ground on social media and in Senate since the pandemic, but one city reigns supreme in providing institutional mechanisms and incentives to encourage biking. And it seems it has been doing so long before anyone else, as evidenced by a 2011 ordinance—one that any biker can cite if they're met with parking trouble in Pasig City.

Section 3(d) of Pasig City’s Ordinance No. 13 Series of 2011 states that “private establishments such as business centers, malls, universities and schools among others, shall install bicycle parking racks within their premises.”

According to Pasig Transport, the parking space can be as simple as setting up an inverted U-rack as seen in the picture below. This rack can support up to two bicycles, allowing the wheel and the frame of each one to be secured using a variety of lock types. It's most ideal for places with high foot traffic.

Non-compliant private establishments will be fined P2,000 on the first offense, P3,000 on the second, and P5,000 on the third.

In addition, Ordinance No. 13 also ensures the creation of bike lanes in major streets, the placement of bike patrols in narrow streets, and the provision of bikes for rent for recreational and cultural activities in Rainforest Park, Ortigas Center, Bitukang Manok, and Linear Parks.

Keeping the promise for bike parking

You’ll be glad to know that Pasig City has been active in keeping its promise up until today, as an impact evaluation is conducted every two years by the Bicycle Promotion Committee and the Committee on Environmental Protection on the said ordinance.

Pasig City also recognizes the role of citizen participation in keeping this ordinance in order. If you are a Pasig City resident, you can report non-compliance of bike parking to Pasig Transport or the Pasig City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

“The availability of bike parking is an important component in encouraging citizens to bike,” Pasig Transport wrote in a Facebook post. “Keep those reports coming!”

