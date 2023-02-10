News + Explainer Mobility

Commuters, Take Note of These Temporary Pick-Up Points in Araneta City

by Pia Regalado
Just now
BFP Cubao fire
PHOTO BY Bureau of Fire Protection/Facebook

(SPOT.ph) Public transportation is still available in Cubao following the fire that broke out at the old bus terminal in Araneta City on Thursday. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board designated temporary pick-up points in the area for the convenience of commuters.

The fire—which broke out in the sanitation barracks—destroyed the old bus terminal, affecting commuters who frequent these routes: Cubao to A. Roces, Doña Carmen, Marikina, Pasig, and Novaliches, according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Read: Fire Hits Araneta Bus Terminal; Here's What We Know So Far

At least one person was reportedly injured in the fire, which reached Task Force Bravo, GMA News reported, citing the Bureau of Fire Protection. It also caused P245 million worth of estimated damage.

Here's where you can find the temporary pick-up areas in Araneta City:

  • Cubao - A. Roces - Annapolis cor. Aurora Blvd.
  • Cubao - Doña Carmen - 15th Avenue cor. P. Tuazon
  • Cubao - Marikina -15th Avenue cor. P. Tuazon / Aurora Gateway
  • Cubao - Pasig - 13th Avenue cor. P. Tuazon
  • Cubao - Novaliches - Gateway, Aurora Blvd entrance

LTFRB temporary pick-up sites
PHOTO BY LTFRB/Facebook
Cubao Ltfrb Mobility Explainer Spot News And Explainer Araneta City
