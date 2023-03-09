Commuters, GrabShare Is Back in QC, Pasig + More Metro Manila Cities

(SPOT.ph) Commuters, heads up: Ride-hailing platform Grab Philippines said it expanded its carpooling service to more cities in Metro Manila so you can save more when booking a ride even during peak hours.

GrabShare is now available in Mandaluyong, Pasig, San Juan, Pateros, and selected areas in Parañaque and Quezon City from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily, it said in a statement released on Thursday, March 9. Initially, it was available only in Makati, Bonifacio Global City, Manila, and selected areas in Ortigas.

Carpooling Is a Cheaper Commuting Option

By carpooling, or sharing a ride with other another passenger who's heading in the same or near your destination, you can book a rider while enjoying 30% cheaper fares than booking a GrabCar, according to Grab.

GrabShare allows just one passenger per booking, with no more than two pick-ups and two drop-offs. In case passengers can't book a ride, they may choose to get a GrabCar instead, it said.

The app is also working to bring GrabShare to cities outside of Metro Manila soon, Grab Philippines said.

