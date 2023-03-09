News + Explainer Mobility

Commuters, GrabShare Is Back in QC, Pasig + More Metro Manila Cities

by Pia Regalado
16 hours ago

Carpooling in the metro
ILLUSTRATOR Echo Antonio

(SPOT.ph) Commuters, heads up: Ride-hailing platform Grab Philippines said it expanded its carpooling service to more cities in Metro Manila so you can save more when booking a ride even during peak hours.

GrabShare is now available in Mandaluyong, Pasig, San Juan, Pateros, and selected areas in Parañaque and Quezon City from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily, it said in a statement released on Thursday, March 9. Initially, it was available only in Makati, Bonifacio Global City, Manila, and selected areas in Ortigas. 

Also read: Can't Get a Grab? Carpooling Is a Convenient Yet Risky Alternative

Carpooling Is a Cheaper Commuting Option

grab by rental
PHOTO BY Shutterstock
By carpooling, or sharing a ride with other another passenger who's heading in the same or near your destination, you can book a rider while enjoying 30% cheaper fares than booking a GrabCar, according to Grab.

GrabShare allows just one passenger per booking, with no more than two pick-ups and two drop-offs. In case passengers can't book a ride, they may choose to get a GrabCar instead, it said.

The app is also working to bring GrabShare to cities outside of Metro Manila soon, Grab Philippines said.

Read more stories about

Grab Philippines Carpooling Mobility Spot News And Explainer
