Commuters, Here Are the 2023 Holy Week Train Schedules

by Pia Regalado
16 hours ago
MRT-3
PHOTO BY DOTr MRT-3/Facebook

(SPOT.ph) Heads up, commuters: The MRT, LRT-1 and LRT-2 said they would suspend operations for four days this Holy Week to give way to maintenance activities so take note and plan your trips ahead.

Also read: It's Confirmed: Pets Can Ride the LRT-2 Starting February

MRT-3, LRT-1 and LRT-2 Operations this Holy Week 2023

MRT
PHOTO BY DOTr-MRT3 / Facebook
All three lines will suspend their operations from April 6, Holy Thursday, to April 9, Easter Sunday. 

The LRT-2 also said it would implement a shortened operating schedule on Wednesday, April 5, with the last trip for both Recto-bound and Antipolo-bound trains at 7 p.m.

Normal operations for LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 will resume on Monday, April 10.

"We normally take advantage of the Holy Week to perform our yearly maintenance activities. With this, we appeal for understanding from the riding public and request that they plan their trip and take alternative transportation during this period," said LRTA administrator Hernando Cabrera.

The Philippine National Railways have yet to announce its Holy Week schedule.

Latest Stories

