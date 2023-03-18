The Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Is Slated to Begin Construction in 2023

A huge announcement from the Department of Public Works and Highways: it will soon start the construction of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge. Construction for this major endeavor is slated towards the end of 2023.

The detailed engineering design of the project jumped from 34% in March 2022 to 70% in March 2023. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan said two cable-stayed navigation bridges will be erected before the end of the year.

Also read: Goodbye, EDSA? Three New Pasig River Bridges Are Coming This Year

What can we expect from the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

With a P175.7 billion cost to build, the entire Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge (BCIB) will have two major sections interconnected by six bridges: the South Channel Crossing and the North Channel crossing. Half of the bridges would be funded by the Asian Development Bank, while the rest is official development assistance from a Chinese bank.

Once completed, the bridge will have four-lanes and span 32.15 kilometers, making it the longest in the country. It will start at Barangay Alas-asin in Mariveles, Bataan, cross Manila Bay, and end at Barangay Timalan in Naic, Cavite. Once the bridge is completed, motorists will supposedly be able to drive from one end to another in 30 to 40 minutes.

“We will try to have this completed before the term of the President ends,” Bonoan said. “The growth corridor is actually in the Southern part of Metro Manila and the other growth corridor is North of Manila. So, with this bridge, I think, you will have more direct access between these two growth areas."

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

The DPWH has a target completion of 2028, which leaves them five years to finish the bridge.

Also read: The Massive Cebu-Cordova Bridge Gears Up for a 2022 Opening

This story originally appeared on Topgear.com.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPOT.ph editors.