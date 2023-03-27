Travelers, Take Note: These Airlines Are Switching NAIA Terminals

(SPOT.ph) Traveling soon? If you're a frequent flyer, you might be surprised to see your favorite airline switching terminals. Don't be—it's part of Manila International Airport Authority's rationalization program to make the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 an all-domestic hub starting July.
As early as April 16, some international flights will be reassigned to Terminals 1 and 3, "where passengers can enjoy a wider selection of food and retail stores and spend more time in duty free shopping," the MIAA said in a statement released this Sunday, March 26.
Also read:
Do You Need to Bring Your Yearbook or Diploma to the Airport?
Be at the Airport Four Hours Before International Flights This Holy Week, MIAA Says
By doing so, it frees up Terminal 2 for domestic flights and allows Customs, Immigration and Quarantine officers to be reassigned to other NAIA terminals, MIAA said.
"While we are planning for a seamless transition, there could be some minor inconveniences during this period hence our appeal for understanding as this is part of our strategic program to improve the overall experience of our customers," said MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong.
Take note of these NAIA flight reassignments
Starting April 16, flights through these airlines will move to Terminal 3:
- Jetstar Japan
- Jetstar Asia
- Scoot
- China Southern Airlines
- Starlux Airlines
Philippine Airlines (PAL) wil also relocate its flights to and from Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, and Phnom Penh to Terminal 1 on the same day.
Starting June 1, flights by these airlines will be moved to Terminal 3:
- Ethiopian Airlines
- Jeju Air
By June 16, all international flights of PAL will be moved to Terminal 1.
Come July 1, all domestic flights of Philippines AirAsia will be operated from NAIA Terminal 2.