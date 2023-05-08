Motorists, a Driver's License (Digital Version) Is Heading Your Way

(SPOT.ph) Motorists may soon get a digital version of their driver's license, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said Monday, May 8 as it faces plastic card shortage for its physical IDs.

It will serve as an electronic alternative to the physical driver's license, which the LTO eyes to integrate into a "super app" that it plans to launch together with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), it said in a statement to the media.

"The advantage of the digital license is that motorists can present it to law enforcement officers during apprehension. It is equivalent to presenting the physical driver's license," said LTO Chief Jay Art Tugade.

What we know so far about the Digital Driver's License

It is seen to replace the paper driver's license, a temporary solution to its plastic card shortage. The paper license looks like the plastic card version, except that it's printed on paper with the the official receipt (OR) found at the back plus a unique QR code which traffic enforcers can scan in case of apprehension.

The existing security measures in the driver's licenses will also be integrated into its digital version, said Tugade.

Once launched, the digital license may be used for different transactions including renewals and online payments, he said.

"We also appreciate the way the super app functions similarly to a wallet, containing all government IDs, among other things, within your mobile device," said Tugade.

