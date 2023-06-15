"No Cause for Alarm:" Cracks Found at MRT Stations After Earthquake

(SPOT.ph) Cracks were discovered in at least two MRT stations, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Thursday, June 14 after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck Batangas. These won't "pose any danger" to the public and its operations, it said.

These were observed at the Boni and Ayala Stations, the DOTr said without specifying whether it was seen at the platform or rails. The line remains "clear and safe" for operations after its signaling system, equipment, and station facilities have been inspected, said Transportation Assistant Secretary for Railways and MRT-3 officer-in-charge Jorjette Aquino.

“No damage po that will cause alarm was detected in all MRT-3 stations. As a safety protocol po, I directed an in-depth inspection to check the cracks. Upon checking, it was deemed that the cracks will not cause alarm to our operations," Aquino said in a statement.

Train Lines Suspend Operations After Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake

While the strong earthquake that hit waters off Calatagan, Batangas at 10:19 a.m. was 119 kilometers deep, it was still felt as far as Metro Manila, where residents of Manila, Quezon City, Mandaluyong, and Valenzuela felt Intensity IV rumbling. It was even felt as far as Malolos, Bulacan.

All train lines—MRT, LRT-1, LRT-2, and PNR—suspended operations following the earthquake. Passengers were offloaded for their safety.

MRT resumed normal operations more than an hour later at 11:35 a.m.

