Be Warned: Motorcycle Riders Seeking Shelter Under Flyovers Will Soon Be Fined

(SPOT.ph) Motorcycle riders who seek temporary shelter from the rain or intense heat under flyovers and footbridges will soon be fined for road obstruction, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Some do so to rest, stay dry, or wait for a delivery booking to come in. The MMDA called it obstruction which contributes to road traffic.

“Puwede ka masagasaan o mabangga kung hindi ka mapansin ng ibang nagmamaneho ng sasakyan," MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes said in a press conference on July 12.

A ticket violation for road obstruction will cost motorcycle riders a P500 fine.

“Sinasabi wala kaming puso,” Artes said. “Ang problema [ay] naka-raincoat naman sila pero hindi sila umaalis. In fact, nagkwekwentuhan pa nga sila eh.”

“Nagca-cause po siya ng traffic…Imagine mo, kung 30 minutes to one hour ang ulan, hindi sila umaalis hangga’t hindi tumitila. Minsan isang lane na lang ang nadadaanan na nagca-cause po ng sobrang traffic.”

When this rule will be enforced is still up to the MMDA’s timeline.

Alternative solutions for motorcycle riders to stay dry in the rain

As an alternative, the MMDA is also looking to work with gas stations to put up tents where motorcycle riders can find shelter from the rain. Once finalized, Artes said they will start issuing ticket violations.

“Isa rin sa nakikita naming solution ay kakausapin ang gasoline stations. Ang MMDA na ang maglalagay ng tents para doon sila sumilong. Kasama po iyan sa aming plano sa ngayon,” he said.

In the meantime, the MMDA is encouraging motorcycle riders to stop at designated lay-by areas—the side of a road where a vehicle can stop for a short time without interrupting traffic—when it rains.

