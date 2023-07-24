Bye, Masks in Trains + Other COVID Protocols Lifted in Public Transportation

(SPOT.ph) Passengers can now go maskless and talk while inside the trains after the Department of Transportation on Sunday, July 23 lifted all COVID-19 protocols in public transportation.

This comes after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on July 21 lifted the state of public health emergency in the Philippines three years after the pandemic struck and three days before his second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

It’s a “significant step towards normalizing public transportation and supporting economic recovery,” said Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista in a statement.

Lifting the public health emergency also means all emergency use authorization (EUA) on COVID-19 vaccines will remain valid for one year to exhaust the remaining vaccine supply, according to the Proclamation No. 297. After the EUAs expire, COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers can apply for product registration to start selling and distributing the vaccines to the public.

What this means for COVID protocols in public transportation

After the announcement, the DOTr lifted all public transportation protocols related to COVID-19.

This means face masks are now voluntary in trains and other public rides. Yes, there's no more need to buy masks just to ride the MRT. Physical distancing and limited capacity on rides—if there is still such a thing in mass transport recently—is also a thing of the past.

Passengers are also allowed to speak with fellow passengers, albeit in hushed tones, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) said in a Facebook Story.

Calls inside the trains are also allowed as long as its done quietly so as not to disturb other passengers, LRTA said.

