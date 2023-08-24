Motorists, These Access Points to the PH Arena Will Be Closed for the FIBA Kick-Off

(SPOT.ph) Brace for heavy traffic and start looking for alternate routes if you are going to or will be near the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan this Friday, August 25, as all public access points to the arena will be closed during the FIBA 2023 kick-off.

Temporary closure of access points to the Philippine Arena

This takes effect starting 5:30 p.m. Friday, NLEX Corporation said in a statement. Public access closed to the public are the following:

Ciudad de Victoria toll plaza northbound and southbound exits

Igulot intersection access via McArthur Highway

Gate 3 at Barangay Bolakan (backdoor)

This is to give way for the P2P buses and FIBA-authorized vehicles with valid vehicle access and parking permits, so if you're watching the historic event, it might be best to take the free P2P shuttle bus rides for attendees.

"Please take alternate routes via Marilao, Bocaue or Tambubong."

The FIBA 2023 opening ceremonies at Philippine Arena

In case you missed it, the Philippines is one of three hosts of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Manila's first since FIBA last held the event here in 1978—that's 45 years ago.

Kick-off is happening this Friday, and the games will be held across three venues in Manila for the Philippine leg: Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan; Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City; and Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Basketball players from all over the world—including more than 50 NBA players like Karl-Anthony Towns (Dominican Republic), Nicola Vucevic (Montenegro), Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Greece) and the Philippines' very own Jordan Clarkson—are in the country for the games as it serves as qualification for the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.

For this, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. suspended government work and classes in public schools in Metro Manila and Bulacan on Friday to make way for the opening ceremonies.