August 25 Is #WalangPasok Day for Gov't Offices, Public Schools in Metro Manila, Bulacan

(SPOT.ph) Heads up: President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. suspended classes in public schools at all levels and government work in Metro Manila and Bulacan on Friday, August 25 for the opening ceremonies of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

This means a four-day long weekend for public school students and government employees in the National Capital Region and Bulacan, as August 28 (Monday) is also a holiday for National Heroes' Day.

Suspension for work in private companies and classes in private schools will depend on the discretion of their respective heads, according to the memorandum circular as signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Suspension of classes for the 2023 FIBA World Cup opening ceremonies

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 is happening from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. This will be Manila's first time to hold the prestigious basketball event here in 45 years, as the last time it served as a venue for the games was in 1978, when it was still called the FIBA World Championship, according to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Tip-offs are slated to happen this August 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, where two games of the opening round will be played. The Araneta Coliseum and SM Mall of Asia will also serve as stages for the Philippine leg.

The tournament serves as qualification for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be held in France.

Read the memo suspending work and classes to make way for the 2023 FIBA World Cup opening ceremonies:

