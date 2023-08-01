Good News, Sleepyhead: We Have Two Long Weekends This August

(SPOT.ph) It's been raining in Manila.... and yes, it's cold, making us all want to crawl back under our blankets instead of taking a shower for school or work. If it's any consolation, we can look forward to two long weekends this August so we can sleep in and forget about the alarm without consequences.

LIST: Holidays, Special Non-Working Days in 2023 Now Makes Room for More Long Weekends

Two long weekends this August 2023

August 21 is Ninoy Aquino Day, a special non-working holiday commemorating the death of former Senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr., while August 28 is National Heroes' Day, a regular holiday.

Both fall on Mondays, giving us two three-day weekends on a rainy month when we're expecting some two to three tropical cyclones, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. Of course, this still excludes the possible "walang pasok" announcements for students.

Spend it at home sipping hot coffee or cocoa, or at an Airbnb for a change of scenery to make the most of it, as the next long weekend comes three months from now—on November 25 to 27 for the adjusted holiday for Bonifacio Day.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read:

10 Airbnbs in the City for a Quick Rainy Staycation

10 Cool and Cozy Airbnbs for Your Weekend Staycation

Pay rules on holidays

Should you decide to or you're required to work on a holiday, take note of these pay rules:

For regular holiday:

If you render work on these days, you will be paid double or 200% of your wage for the first eight hours.

If you work overtime—or in excess of eight hours—you will be paid an additional 30% of your hourly rate. Here's the computation: (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x number of hours worked).

If you choose not to work, you will still be paid 100% of your wage for that day, provided that you report to work or is on official leave of absence with pay on the day before the regular holiday.

If you render work on a regular holiday which also happens to be your rest day, you will be paid an additional 30% of your hourly rate on top of your basic wage of 200%. Here's the computation: (basic wage x 200% x 130%).

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

If you render overtime on a regular holiday which also falls on your rest day, you will be paid an additional 30% of the hourly rate on the said day. Here's how to compute it: (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

For special non-working holiday:

"No work, no pay" rules apply during the special non-working day unless there's a policy in place granting pay on a special day.

If you render work on the said day, you will receive an additional 30% of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work or 130% of your basic wage.

If you work overtime—or in excess of eight hours—you will be paid an additional 30% of your hourly rate on the said date. Here's the computation: (hourly rate of the basic wage x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

If you render work on a special non-working day that also falls on your rest day, you will receive an additional 50% of your basic salary on the first eight hours or 1.5x your basic salary for that day.

If you work overtime on a special non-working day that also falls on your rest day, you will be paid an additional 30% of your hourly rate on the said day. Here's how to compute it: (hourly rate of basic wage x 150% x 130% x number of hours worked).

Also read:

Weekend Spot: Get Some R&R at This Laguna Airbnb With a Hot Spring

10 Airbnbs with Hot Tubs for the Rainy Season