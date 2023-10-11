Heads Up, These Major Roads in Quezon City Are Getting Their Own Dedicated Bike Lanes

(SPOT.ph) Cyclists, here's some good news: No need to fight for your rights to use the road, at least in some parts of Quezon City as two major roads will soon have their own dedicated bike lanes.

The Quezon City government and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Monday, October 9 broke ground for the bike lanes in select parts of the busy Elliptical Road and Commonwealth Avenue in the city's pursuit to become the cycling capital of the Philippines.

"Matagal na nating pangarap para sa lungsod ang magkaroon ng mga daan na ligtas, maganda, at puwedeng lakaran para sa lahat ng QCitizens at ito ay unti-unti na nating natutupad," said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte as she thanked the DOTr for the partnership.

"We want to emphasize the safety of cyclists. We want to ensure cycling is a safe mode of daily travel, no longer just for leisure," said Transportation Sec. Jaime Bautista during the groundbreaking ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Quezon City Cracks Down on Motorists Using Bike Lanes

What we know so far about Quezon City's new bike lanes

Under the project, there will be two kilometers of Class 1 bike lanes. By Class 1, it means that these bike lanes are designated protected path that's completely separated from the roads occupied by motor vehicles. It's an open space with its own sidewalk, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Elliptical Road will have the first-ever elevated bike lane, "so it's fully segregated now from the motorized transportation," Quezon City's Assistant City Administrator for Operations Alberto "Bebot" Kimpo told SPOT.ph in a separate interview.

There will also be 10 public utility vehicle (PUV) stops and sidewalk improvements. In a video released by DOTr, some of the designated PUV stops were seen located in the following:

ATI

TUCP

PHILCOA

Tandang Sora

Don Antonio

Batasan

The active transport expansion project—said to benefit almost three million Quezon City residents—is slated to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

"The increasing number of cyclists in Quezon City can significantly help redirect this city's growth path towards preserving the environment. With clear support from the local government and civic organizations, we are confident this project will steer Quezon City away from the obnoxious sign of progress—road traffic," said Bautista.

Beyond bike lanes: Quezon City's aim to become the cycling capital of the Philippines

The project is part of the Belmonte's aim to make Quezon City the cycling capital of the Philippines before she ends her second term in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Belmonte wants to turn the city into Copenhagen of the Philippines, fashioned after the most bike-friendly capital in the world with almost half of its population going to work or school by bike. Currently, the city maintains 178 kilometers of cycling roads, and she plans to almost double it by adding 172 kilometers more in the next 20 months, PhilStar.com said, quoting Belmonte.

"I'm quite proud because some cities are already dismantling their bike lanes because of pressure from the motorists, but with us, no, because it's a right. It depends on the values the city espouses, and for us, inclusivity is important. Not everyone, in fact, much less people have motorized vehicles than they do bikes. One out of three families yata has a bike, so we have to recognize them. Give them the right to use the road," Belmonte told SPOT.ph in an earlier interview.