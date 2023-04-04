You Can Now Use GCash in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, and the UK

(SPOT.ph) GCash Overseas will now be available for use in Canada and the United Kingdom, on top of its existing services in the U.S., Italy, Japan, and Australia. Yup, international SIM cards from these territories can be used to create and use a GCash account.

Selected merchants in other countries like South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia have been accepting GCash payments through its partnership with Alipay+ using a Philippine-issued SIM since last year, but it’s only now that users can receive and send money in real time to other GCash users using an international SIM card.

The best part? There will be no service or remittance charge for cross-border payments.

With this latest development, residents of these countries can easily register an international SIM card with ease. This will allow OFWs and travelers to send money to families and friends back home for free, pay bills on time, and buy load credits with just a few taps on the phone.

GCash Overseas is currently on beta mode, but is set to expand to more international countries soon.

How to use GCash Overseas

To use GCash Overseas, the user must have a fully verified account, a valid international mobile number, and a valid Philippine-issued ID. Registering for a GCash account under the international SIM will be the same as registering a local one. You will need to:

Download the app Scan a valid Philippine-issued ID Take a selfie to finish verification Cash in via selected partners

Using GCash on international SIMs will have fewer features than what is offered with a Philippine-issued SIM, but the essentials are still there. You can find the following features on the GCash Overseas icon:

Express Send

Bank Transfer

Buy Load

Pay Bills

Cash In

Transfer via Instapay Send

Users can cash in via Western Union, Payoneer, or other international remittance partners like Remitly and JRF. For the step-by-step process for both Philippine and non-Philippine-issued SIM cards, check out GCash’s full guide to cashing in overseas.

