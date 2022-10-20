You Can Now Use GCash for Payments in Japan, South Korea + More

(SPOT.ph) Mobile wallets like GCash make transacting a breeze so you're in and out of a store after just a few taps. The e-wallet's digital payment services are honored in millions of establishments nationwide, and is now available internationally so you can be spared the hassle of mixing up foreign notes and counting a new set of coins. Starting October 20, users can whip out the app to pay for transactions made in destination spots like South Korea and Japan.

Also read:

Skip the Math: The GCash KKB Feature Splits The Bill So You Don't Have ToYes, You Can Unlock Your GCash App With Face ID or Fingerprint

How can you use GCash abroad?

Through a partnership with Alipay+, GCash becomes the first electronic wallet in the Philippines to enable cross-border digital payments for over 1 million merchants abroad. This means contactless and cashless payments for your future shopping sprees, restaurant runs, and fun activities on international trips.

“Through our partnership with Alipay+, GCash users now can travel with ease knowing they can take control of their budget by enjoying real-time forex when paying. On top of that, GCash users will not be subject to any service fees and they can access a wide variety of promos and discounts within the app,” said CEO of GCash, Martha Sazon.

Currently available in South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia, GCash international payments via Alipay+ will soon be available in other countries. A quick check on the app showed that the international payment feature will soon cover the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, and Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Travelers headed for South Korea can use GCash in Alipay+ partner establishments in Myeongdong, Dongdaemun, Hongdae, Itaewon, Seoul Namsan Tower. Establishments include Hyundai DFS, Lotte, Line Friends, Shilla DFS, Haidilao, Starbucks, and Paris Baguette.

Flying to Malaysia? You can use GCash at KK Mart and Happy Mart and for food options such as Tealive, Mydin, and Dunkin Donuts. You can even buy baked goods from Bake with Yen.

Also read: 10 Exciting Things to Do in Sabah, Malaysia

Shilla Duty Free shops in Singapore also have GCash enabled at Changi Airport, Bengawan Solo, Swensens, and Fragrance. Go digital when paying for that ComfortDelgro taxi when you need to dash from one stop to another.

When in Japan, GCash is honored at several retail and food merchants in select cities like Shibuya, Asakusa, Shinjuku, Odaiba where you can shop at places like Takashimaya, Isetan Shinjuku, Odakyu, and 24-hour department store Don Quixote, Rayard Miyashita Park and Tokyo Solamachi Mall. Don't miss your chance to dine at local favorites like Ichiran Ramen, Kani-Doraku, and Kura Sushi.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

It's a bit of a hassle to memorize all the establishments that honor GCash, but there's an easy to check if the place you're at can take digital payments from the blue e-wallet—just look around for an in-store display of the Alipay+sign.

How to use GCash abroad

On your GCash app, tap the QR button on the dashboard and scan the establishment's QR code.

You'll be asked to input the exact amount, which is subject to foreign exchange rate. Ensure you have enough credits to pay for the transaction.

Click pay and present your digital receipt.

Some establishments will instead ask for your QR code instead. Using the same QR button, tap "Pay abroad with Alipay+" and present the code to the staff. Merchants will scan this code and deduct the exact amount from your app.

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.