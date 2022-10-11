Ready Your Passport: Japan Visa Requirements for Solo + Group Travelers

(SPOT.ph) Japan recently eased travel restrictions to welcome solo tourists starting October 11 after more than two years of tight border controls — a sign for Filipinos with valid multiple entry visas to book flights for their revenge travel plans.

Apart from the entry restrictions, visas were the only thing keeping Filipino tourists from entering the Land of the Rising Sun. Now, even DIY travellers can schedule visa appointments with accredited agencies to get that visa.

Japan Visa Requirements

Tourists, whether individual or in groups, are still required to course their applications through accredited agencies and submit the following requirements.

Keep in mind that visa application can take anywhere from five to seven days, meaning you won't have a passport for at least a week until it's returned, hopefully with a visa granted. Requirements submitted will also not be returned.

Additional documents may be asked of applicants, who in turn have three months to supply them. Failure to supply additional documents in that timeframe will result in termination of application.

Visa application is free, but agencies may charge a service fee for checking your documents, compiling papers, and running to the embassy to submit your passport for assessment.

Japan COVID-19 testing for arrivals

According to the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, all entrants to Japan with a valid vaccination certificate which proves 3 doses of COVID-19 vaccines accredited by the World Health Organization are not required to obtain a negative certificate.

Those without vaccinations or partial vaccinations must present a negative test result conducted within 72 hours prior to departure.

For more information, visit the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines' official website.

