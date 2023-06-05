News + Explainer Money

You Can Soon Buy Colored P5, P20, P100 Coins From Bangko Sentral

They won't be in circulation but it will be cool to have a set.

by Spot.ph
7 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas commemorative coins 2023 independence day
PHOTO BY Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

(SPOT.ph) The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has released a coin set featuring three distinct denominations—100-Piso, 20-Piso, and 5-Piso—in commemoration of pivotal events in Philippine history.

BSP said the coins were the first colored commemorative coins it produced, using digital printing technology. The set is released as part of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood (APIN). 

The 100-Piso coin pays homage to the historic 1898 declaration of Philippine independence, while the 20-Piso coin commemorates the birth of the Philippines' first republic at the historic Barasoain Church.

Also read: PSA: Don't Iron P1,000 Polymer Bills in Your Jeans Pocket or Else..

The 5-Piso coin meanwhile honors the bravery and sacrifice of the Filipinos who valiantly fought for the country's sovereignty during the Philippine-American War.

The price of the set is yet to be revealed as of posting, but interested buyers may keep watch for the official release on the BSP shop

Also read: My Money is Burnt, Torn, Vandalized. Can I Still Use It to Pay?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Bsp Bangkok Sentral Independence Day Commemorative Coins Money
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories