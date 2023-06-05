(SPOT.ph) The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has released a coin set featuring three distinct denominations—100-Piso, 20-Piso, and 5-Piso—in commemoration of pivotal events in Philippine history.

BSP said the coins were the first colored commemorative coins it produced, using digital printing technology. The set is released as part of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood (APIN).

The 100-Piso coin pays homage to the historic 1898 declaration of Philippine independence, while the 20-Piso coin commemorates the birth of the Philippines' first republic at the historic Barasoain Church.

The 5-Piso coin meanwhile honors the bravery and sacrifice of the Filipinos who valiantly fought for the country's sovereignty during the Philippine-American War.

The price of the set is yet to be revealed as of posting, but interested buyers may keep watch for the official release on the BSP shop.

