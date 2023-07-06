News + Explainer Money

Interbank, E-Wallet Transfers Are Free for a Limited Time Using This Bank App

Good news, BPI account holders.

by Pia Regalado
14 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
bpi app
PHOTO BY Leana Vibal

(SPOT.ph) Good news for BPI account holders: Fund transfers worth P1,000 or less to other banks and e-wallets are free using the mobile app, the Ayala-led bank said.

Also read: Heads Up, BPI Users: A New Mobile App Is Here

What you need to know about the BPI promo

BPI Instapay promo
PHOTO BY BPI/Facebook
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This promo runs until September 30, 2023, giving BPI clients two months to transfer small funds for free. This means close to six million mobile banking users can save P25 every time they send small amounts to other banks or e-wallets.

The waived fee can be availed only for Instapay transfers using the new BPI App or the old BPI Mobile.

The new BPI app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

Also read: 
PESONet and InstaPay: What's the Difference?
SPOT.ph Roadtest: Which Mobile Banking App Is the Handiest?

CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Bpi Mobile App Instapay Spot News And Explainer Money Money Explainer Tech
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories