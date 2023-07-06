Interbank, E-Wallet Transfers Are Free for a Limited Time Using This Bank App

(SPOT.ph) Good news for BPI account holders: Fund transfers worth P1,000 or less to other banks and e-wallets are free using the mobile app, the Ayala-led bank said.

What you need to know about the BPI promo

This promo runs until September 30, 2023, giving BPI clients two months to transfer small funds for free. This means close to six million mobile banking users can save P25 every time they send small amounts to other banks or e-wallets.

The waived fee can be availed only for Instapay transfers using the new BPI App or the old BPI Mobile.

The new BPI app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

