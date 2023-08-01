LIST: Turn Your Coins Into GCash at These BSP Deposit Machines In and Around the Metro

(SPOT.ph) Have lots of coins collecting dust at home? If you can't bring them to the bank yet or have no plans to use them as payment for goods and services, here's an alternative: Deposit them to Coin Deposit Machines deployed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) around Metro Manila and Cavite so you can turn them into GCash credit or shopping vouchers.

The central bank's Coin Deposit Machines encourage Filipinos to turn idle coins into credit as it promotes coin recirculation in the country. Currently, there are 10 CDMs deployed around the National Capital Region, with 15 more machines to be deployed until August, BusinessWorld said in a report.

Where to find Bangko Sentral's Coin Deposit Machines

These malls have BSP Coin Deposit Machines:

SM Fairview - G/F inside Customer Service, beside Click and Collect Counter

SM City North EDSA - UG/F near Call to Deliver and Boys Teen Wear

Robinsons Galleria Ortigas - Level 1, Robinsons Supermarket (near EDSA mall entrance)

SM City San Lazaro - G/F inside Customer Service, Left Side facing Customer Service

Robinsons Place Manila - G/F, Robinsons Supermarket

SM Mall of Asia - G/F at The SM Store

SM Mall of Asia - G/F at SM Hypermarket

SM City Bicutan - UG/F Curex Counter, Beside ATM

Festival Supermall - G/F near Savemore Market

SM City Bacoor - UG/F SM Store Customer Service

The machines accept all BSP-released coins, even those one centavo coins you get as change from supermarkets. There is no deposit fee needed, so you will get the exact amount in GCash credit or shopping vouchers.

BSP earlier said it is in talks with electronic money app Maya to provide more e-money options for Filipinos and may be an available option by August 2023.