LIST: Turn Your Coins Into GCash at These BSP Deposit Machines In and Around the Metro

There's one in Cavite, too.

by Pia Regalado
A day ago
BSP coin deposit machine at MOA
PHOTO BY Pia Regalado ILLUSTRATOR: Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Have lots of coins collecting dust at home? If you can't bring them to the bank yet or have no plans to use them as payment for goods and services, here's an alternative: Deposit them to Coin Deposit Machines deployed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) around Metro Manila and Cavite so you can turn them into GCash credit or shopping vouchers.

The central bank's Coin Deposit Machines encourage Filipinos to turn idle coins into credit as it promotes coin recirculation in the country. Currently, there are 10 CDMs deployed around the National Capital Region, with 15 more machines to be deployed until August, BusinessWorld said in a report. 

Where to find Bangko Sentral's Coin Deposit Machines

BSP coin deposit machine MOA
Look for this machine.
PHOTO BY Pia Regalado
Ten machines were deployed in just one month, and the demand was so high that the machines collected some P18 million worth of deposits, or about eight million coins, ABS-CBN News said in a report. 

These malls have BSP Coin Deposit Machines:

  • SM Fairview - G/F inside Customer Service, beside Click and Collect Counter
  • SM City North EDSA - UG/F near Call to Deliver and Boys Teen Wear
  • Robinsons Galleria Ortigas - Level 1, Robinsons Supermarket (near EDSA mall entrance)
  • SM City San Lazaro - G/F inside Customer Service, Left Side facing Customer Service
  • Robinsons Place Manila - G/F, Robinsons Supermarket
  • SM Mall of Asia - G/F at The SM Store 
  • SM Mall of Asia - G/F at SM Hypermarket
  • SM City Bicutan - UG/F Curex Counter, Beside ATM
  • Festival Supermall - G/F near Savemore Market
  • SM City Bacoor - UG/F SM Store Customer Service

The machines accept all BSP-released coins, even those one centavo coins you get as change from supermarkets. There is no deposit fee needed, so you will get the exact amount in GCash credit or shopping vouchers.

BSP earlier said it is in talks with electronic money app Maya to provide more e-money options for Filipinos and may be an available option by August 2023.

