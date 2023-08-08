News + Explainer Money

Attention GCash Users: These Banks Will Soon Charge Convenience Fees to Cash In

Yes, even if it's a linked account.

by Pia Regalado
9 hours ago
gcash app
ILLUSTRATOR Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Is your BPI or Unionbank account linked to GCash for easier cash ins? Here's some unfortunate news: Our days of free cash-ins will soon be over as both banks said there will be a convenience fee for every transaction starting October 2, 2023.

Also read: These Banks Waived InstaPay Fees for Transfers Worth P1,000 and Below

What we know about the upcoming GCash cash in fees for linked accounts

GCash Cash in
PHOTO BY Screenshot/Pia Regalado
GCash users who will cash in from these two banks will soon be charged P5 convenience fee per transaction, according to an advisory shown at the Cash In page in the e-wallet app.

BPI and Unionbank cited "increasing costs" as the reason behind the charge.

Unionbank cash in
PHOTO BY Screenshot/Cris Molina


While P5 is still P5, it's relatively cheaper compared to cashing in through other banks, like Bank of Commerce which charges P15 for every successful transaction and BDO which charges P25 per successful transaction.

