Can't Access GCash Services? Your Funds Are Safe, It Says

(SPOT.ph) Can't access some of GCash's services? You're not alone: The mobile wallet said Monday, September 4 that some users may be experiencing issues using some of its services.

"We are working to restore services as soon as possible. Rest assured that your funds are safe. Thank you for your understanding and patience," it said in a Facebook post.

Issues on the GCash App

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) tagged GCash's official account on their complaints, with some saying their transaction was still pending but the amount transferred was deducted.

Some also reported that bank transfers are down. A quick check in the app showed the message "Bank Transfer will be back soon" upon clicking "Transfer".

"The service is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later," the notice in-app said.

Pay Bills, specifically "BC Billers in Multisys" is also currently unavailable, GCash said in its Help Center.

Its GStocks Game, GStocks PH, GSave, and GCrypto, meanwhile, will also undergo scheduled maintenance from 10 p.m. September 4 to 12 a.m. September 5.

In case of any issues, GCash said you may submit a ticket here.



