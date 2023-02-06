Here's How Much Traffic Violations Will Cost You in the Upcoming Single Ticketing System

(SPOT.ph) The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority last week shared a quick rundown of the most common violations and corresponding fines under a single ticketing system, which comes after city mayors approved the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023 that aims to streamline traffic management for the capital region. Yes, even how much you pay and how you settle fines.
Set to take effect in late February, the new single ticketing system will be enforced in all cities and municipalities in the Metro. Much is to be done, but national and local traffic authorities said they will collaborate to make this a reality.
Fines range from P500 up to P10,000 depending on the violation and number of offenses incurred. Check out the list below for an overview.
Single ticketing system violations and corresponding fines under the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023:
Offenses under a particular amount mean that's how much you have to pay for every offense. If you disregard a traffic sign once, you'll be asked to pay P1,000. Do it a second time and that's another P1,000 down the drain. We're hoping you don't make that same mistake five times, but the fifth time will cost you another P1,000.
Some violations are met with higher fines as the number of offenses increase. Simply put, the more you commit that violation, the more you pay every time.
P500 fine
- Tricycle Ban
P1,000 fine
- Disregarding traffic sign
- Illegal Parking Attended
- Obstruction
- Overloading
- Defective Motor Vehicle Accessories
- Loading and Unloading in Prohibited Zones
- Overspeeding
P2,000 fine
- Illegal Parking Unattended
- Light Truck Ban
- Unauthorized Modification
P3,000 fine
- Truck Ban
Other violations
The first instance of Reckless Driving will have a fine of P1,000, while the second offense will be met with a P2,000 fine. Third and subsequent offenses mean a P2,000 fine with a seminar.
Breaking the Dress Code for Motorcycles costs you P500, P750 for the second offense, and P1,000 for the third and subsequent offenses.
The first offense of Illegal Counterflow has a P2,000 fine, while the second and subsequent offenses will have a P5,000 penalty.
Traffic Violations Under Special Law
|Traffic Violations Under Special Law
|MMTC Fines and Penalties 2023
1st/2nd/3rd offense/subsequent offenses (in pesos)
|Failure to Use Seat Belt
|1,000
|Failure to Use Child Restraint System
|1,000/2,000/5,000
|Use of Substandard Child Restraint System
|1,000/3,000/5,000
|No Motorcycle Helmet
|1,500/3,000/5,000/10,000
|Use of Helmet with no ICC Markings
|3,000/5,000
|Violation of Children's Safety on Motorcycle Act
|3,000/5,000/10,000