Did You Feel It? Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Strikes Zambales

(SPOT.ph) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Masinloc, Zambales at 12:21 p.m. Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said as it warned of possible damage.

Where the Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Was Felt

Intensity IV, or moderately strong quake felt generally by people indoors and by some who are outdoors, was felt in Alaminos and Binalonan, Pangasinan and in City of San Fernando in Pampanga.

Phivolcs also reported the following intensities:

Intensity III-Weak: Felt by many people indoors especially on upper floors of buildings

- Mandaluyong City; Quezon City; Taguig City; Infanta, Aguilar, and Villasis, Pangasinan

Intensity II- Slightly Felt: - Felt by few individuals at rest indoors. Hanging objects swing slightly

- Makati City; Baguio City; Bacnotan, La Union; Bolinao, Calasiao, and Santa Barbara, Pangasinan; City of Dagupan; Bocaue, Bulacan; Bamban, Tarlac

Intensity I - Scarcely Perceptible: Perceptible to people under favorable circumstances

- Malabon; City of Manila; Marikina City; Navotas City; Pasay City; Pateros; Santa Maria, Bulacan

Instrumental intensities, or the recorded intensity of an earthquake based on the accelerometer, were also felt in the following areas:

Intensity III - Infanta, Pangasinan; Santa Ignacia, Tarlac; Cabangan, and Iba, Zambales

Intensity II - Santol, La Union; Orani, Bataan; Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija; Bamban, and City of Tarlac, Tarlac; City of Olongapo

Intensity I - Marikina City; Quezon City; Pasay City; City of Vigan, Ilocos Sur; Bolinao, and City of Urdaneta, Pangasinan; Abucay, and Dinalupihan,

Bataan; Calumpit, City of Malolos, Plaridel, and San Ildefonso, Bulacan; City of Gapan, and San Jose City, Nueva Ecija; Guagua, and Magalang,

Pampanga; Ramos, Tarlac; Subic, Zambales

Expect aftershocks

Aftershocks are often smaller than the first mainshock (largest shock), but that doesn't mean they're less dangerous. If you evacuated to a safer spot during the earthquake, stay put in case of aftershocks. Keep in mind that they are known to occur up to 10 days after a large quake.

Be wary of falling objects

When the quaking stops, check for debris or objects that might have fallen loose. Also, be careful of falling objects when opening cabinet doors or cupboards.

Check for injuries

Once things have calmed down, check for obvious injuries and administer first aid if capable. Do not attempt to move a heavily injured person unless they are in danger of further injuries. Seek medical help when needed.

Check for hazards

Damaged wiring can cause fires, so shut down main power sources. If the power goes out, avoid using candles or other fire-based sources for light—check for possible gas leaks first. In case of leaks, open all windows and doors; leave immediately; and report to authorities.

Stay out of damaged structures

Damaged structures might collapse, so stay out and away from them to avoid injuries. Cracked roadways should also be avoided.

Follow the emergency plan provided in your location

Your workplace, school, or building is likely to have an emergency plan. Stick to it and follow the person in charge. - with report from Kevyn Tapnio