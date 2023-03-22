NAIA Terminal 2 Will Go All-Domestic Starting July 1, MIAA Says

(SPOT.ph) Travelers, here's a heads-up: Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 will cater exclusively to domestic flights starting July 1 to increase its capacity and improve services across its three terminals in the capital, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

By doing so, Terminal 2 will revert to its original design of being a purely domestic hub since it started operation in 1999, said said Bryan Co, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) senior assistant general manager. It is part of MIAA's scheduled terminal assignment rationalization program, he said.

“By June 16, the remaining international flights of the Philippine Airlines (PAL) will be moved to Terminal 1 para po by July 1, Terminal 2 would become all domestic na po. This will include domestic flights of the Philippine Airlines at kasama na rin po ang Philippines AirAsia," he said in a televised briefing on Tuesday, March 21.

Why NAIA Terminal 2 needs to be an all-domestic hub again, according to MIAA

Terminal 2 was originally designed to be an all-domestic hub, so compared to other international terminals, having placed in a Bureau of Immigration and Bureau of Customs area has made it more congested, said Co.

By allowing it to operate solely for domestic flights, other Immigration officers can be deployed to other terminals to address the long queues in Terminal 1 and 3, he said.

“By doing this, we are making the terminal design more efficient in accordance to what it is intended for, at bukod dito mag-i-increase din ang ating terminal capacity sa Terminal 2 by around 20% to 25%, because it will be dedicated for only domestic flights na lang po.”

Terminal 2 houses both the international and domestic operations of Philippine Airlines (PAL). Last December 2022, MIAA moved some of PAL's international flights to U.S., Canada, and the Middle East to Terminal 1 under the rationalization program.

