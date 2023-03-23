El Niño Is Likely to Develop This 2023, According to PAGASA

(SPOT.ph) Feeling the heat? Just days after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration announced the onset of the dry season, it dropped another hot news: El Niño is likely to develop this 2023 and may persist until 2024.

El Niño Watch has been raised by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)- Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section, adding that it is likely to develop between July to September this year, the state weather bureau said in its March 23 advisory.

El Niño Watch, the first in the tri-level warning system, is issued when El Niño is likely to develop within the next six months, and there is around a 55% chance that it would develop. It will issue an El Niño Alert if the probability of its occurrence rises to 70% or more, and an El Niño Advisory once it develops.

While PAGASA monitors the possible development of El Niño, we can expect warm and humid conditions during April and May, based on its April to June 2023 outlook.

"Mga buwan po ng July, inaasahan natin posibleng mag-start so second half of the year, ang projection natin, doon natin mararanasan ang epekto ng El Niño pero not necessary na pagdating natin ng July, kulang tayo ng tubig. May kaunti pang lag effect 'yan, then possibly by August and September magsisimula na tayong makaranas ng mga below-normal rainfall," said Chris Perez, PAGASA's assistant weather services chief, during a televised press briefing on March 21.

What You Need to Know About El Niño

El Niño ("little boy" or "Christ Child" in Spanish) occurs every two to seven years and it lasts eight to 12 months, according to PAGASA. Its strongest occurs every 10 to 15 years. It last occurred in 2019.

It is the warm phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle, a recurring large-scale climate pattern across the Equatorial Pacific Ocean. Its opposite is La Niña while the in-between of the two is ENSO-neutral, which is also the prevailing climate condition.

El Niño happens when the ocean surface in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean becomes warmer than average.

So what are the effects of El Niño? It will bring warmer temperatures, fewer clouds, and below-normal rainfall, the dry season will be extended and rainy season will be delayed, and fewer tropical cyclones in the Philippines. It can also cause tropical cyclones to become erratic, pushing tropical cyclones northward with the possibility of stronger intensities, according to PAGASA. Meanwhile, El Niño could dump more rain in the Americas than usual.

El Niño's impact can be felt in agriculture, marine resources, the environment, and health as it could lead to a decline in crop production, reduced water supply, fish kills and red tides, less water for sanitation, possible increase in tropical diseases due to drier conditions, possible increase in food-borne diseases due to high temperatures, poor air quality, just to mention a few.

What do we do when El Niño arrives?

The Department of Health has these tips: