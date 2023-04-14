Take Note: Metro Manila's Single Ticketing System Starts in May

(SPOT.ph) Motorists, take note: Metro Manila's single ticketing system for violators will take effect starting May 2 in an effort to streamline traffic management for the entire region, the Metro Manila Development Authority said Thursday.

Once the region-wide policy takes effect, a violation in one city will be fined the same amount in different cities and municipality in Metro Manila, harmonizing national and local traffic laws including penalties and fines. It is a landmark legislation that was 28 years in the making, said Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting chairman Don Artes.

What you need to know about the Single Ticketing System in Metro Manila

To begin its implementation, pilot testing will happen in seven local government units (LGUs): San Juan, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, Manila, and Caloocan.

Apprehending officers will be provided handheld devices so erring drivers can pay through cashless methods, said Artes, who claimed this could minimize corruption and negotiations between the driver and officers.

Just so you know, these are the most common traffic violation penalties under the Metro Manila Traffic Code 2023:

Disregarding traffic signs

Illegal parking (attended and unattended)

Number coding UVVRP

Truck ban

Light truck ban

Reckless Driving

Unregistered motor vehicle

Driving without license

Tricycle ban

Obstruction

Dress code for motorcycle

Overloading

Defective motorcycle accessories

Unauthorized modification

Arrogance/Discourteous conduct (driver)

Loading and Unloading in Prohibited Zones

Illegal counterflow

Overspeeding

This also includes special laws, specifically:

Seat Belts Use Act of 1999

Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act

Mandatory Use of Motorcycle Helmet Act

Children's Safety on Motorcycle Act

Anti-Distracted Driving Act

Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act

