The SPOT.ph Guide to the Kasambahay Act: Protecting the Rights of Domestic Workers in the Philippines

(SPOT.ph) Let's face it: domestic work is often undervalued and underappreciated in our society. Despite the vital role that kasambahays play in many Filipino households, they are often subject to exploitation, abuse, and unfair treatment. On January 18, 2013, the Philippine government enacted the Kasambahay Act (also known as Republic Act No. 10361), a landmark piece of legislation that seeks to protect the rights of domestic workers and ensure that they are treated fairly and with respect. But nearly a decade later, there is the question if the society is doing enough to uphold the provisions of the law. We’ll take a closer look at the Kasambahay Act, its impact on domestic workers, and the challenges that remain in ensuring its full implementation.

The Kasambahay Act: Everything You Need to Know

What is a kasambahay?

A kasambahay is a domestic worker who is employed in a household as a stay-in or a stay-out helper. They are the housekeepers, cooks, gardeners, and nannies, among others. Their duties can vary depending on the household's needs and the arrangement that both parties agree upon before the official start of the employment period.

What does the Kasambahay Act cover?

The Kasambahay Act provides guidelines for the employment of domestic workers. It defines the minimum standards for their treatment and compensation, and covers a range of issues that may be encountered during the employment period. Some of these include working hours, rest periods, wages, benefits, and employment contracts.

Working Hours

Under the Kasambahay Act, domestic workers are prohibited from working for more than eight hours a day and should be given at least a 24-hour rest period every week. If a kasambahay is required to work beyond eight hours, they should be paid overtime pay, which is 25% more than their regular hourly rate.

Wages



Kasambahays should receive a minimum wage that is not less than the prevailing minimum wage in their region. They are entitled to receive their wages in cash at least once a month. As for the date of receiving the salary, this will depend on the arrangement between the employers and the kasambahay.

Benefits



Kasambahays are entitled to several benefits under the act. Some of these are:

Social Security System coverage

PhilHealth coverage

PAGIBIG Fund membership

13th-month pay

Service incentive leave

Rest periods and meal breaks

Safe and humane working conditions

Employment Contracts

The act requires employers to provide these workers with a written contract. This document should outline the terms and conditions of their employment. It should also include details, such as:

Duties and responsibilities

Duration of the employment

Amount of wages and frequency of payment

Benefits and privileges that the kasambahay is entitled to

Grounds for termination

Why is the Kasambahay Act important?

The Kasambahay Act ensures that domestic workers are protected from exploitation and abuse. It sets minimum standards for their treatment and compensation and provides them with benefits that were previously unavailable to them. The law also promotes a culture of mutual respect for both parties as well.

It promises to provide a positive impact on the lives of domestic workers as well as legal protections that they previously did not have. So far, it has also helped to raise awareness about the importance of treating domestic workers fairly and with respect.

However, despite the provisions, many domestic workers continue to face exploitation and abuse. Some employers refuse to pay their kasambahays the minimum wage or provide them with benefits, while others subject them to long working hours and unsafe working conditions.

How can you ensure that you're complying with the Kasambahay Act?

Here are some steps that you can take to ensure that you're treating your kasambahay fairly and legally:

Provide your kasambahay with a written employment contract that outlines the terms and conditions of their employment. Discuss each part with them before they start working with you.

Pay them a fair wage that is not less than the prevailing minimum wage in your region.

Provide your kasambahay with benefits, such as Social Security, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG Fund membership. If they are already registered under these, make sure to get the details to ensure a proper employment transition. It’s optional, but you may also give them additional benefits to keep them motivated while they’re working with you.

Ensure that your kasambahay is not working for more than the prescribed number of hours each week. If they work beyond these hours, provide them with overtime pay. As for the schedule of their rest days, discuss this thoroughly and include extra considerations. Some of the topics you can touch on include flexibility of rest days, sick leaves, and vacation days per year. In line with this, make sure to have everything documented to minimize gray areas.

Provide your kasambahay with safe and humane working conditions, including access to proper sanitation facilities, adequate sleeping quarters, and a safe working environment.

Treat them with respect and dignity. Avoid subjecting them to any form of abuse or exploitation.

Be open to communication and address any concerns or issues that they may have regarding their employment.

Keep proper records of your kasambahay's employment, including their employment contract, wages, and benefits. Provide them with their copy as well for transparency.

Challenges in Implementing the Kasambahay Act

While the Kasambahay Act has been in effect since 2013, there is still much work to do to ensure that domestic workers are treated with respect and fairness. This becomes increasingly important because many kasambahays are still subjected to exploitation and abuse, and some employers are still not complying with the provisions of the law.

One of the challenges in implementing the Kasambahay Act is the lack of awareness and understanding among employers and employees. Some employers may not be aware of their obligations under the law, while some kasambahays may not know their rights and the benefits they are entitled to have.

To address this issue, various initiatives are rolled out to raise awareness about the act and promote compliance among employers and kasambahays. The Department of Labor and Employment has conducted seminars and information campaigns to educate employers and kasambahays about the provisions of the law.

In addition, some non-governmental organizations have been working to promote the rights of domestic workers and provide them with legal assistance and other forms of support.

Another challenge in implementing the Kasambahay Act is the lack of enforcement. While the law provides for penalties for violations, enforcement has been weak so far. Sadly, some employers continue to break the law without consequence.

To address this issue, there have been calls for stronger enforcement measures, including the establishment of a task force dedicated to monitoring compliance with the Kasambahay Act. The task force would be responsible for investigating complaints of violations, conducting inspections of households employing kasambahays, and imposing penalties on non-compliant employers.

The Kasambahay Act is an important step towards protecting the rights of domestic workers in the Philippines, but there is still much work to be done to ensure that it is fully implemented and enforced. By raising awareness about the law and promoting compliance among employers and kasambahays, we can help to create a culture of respect for domestic workers and ensure that they are treated fairly and with dignity.

Furthermore, it’s an important piece of legislation that seeks to protect the rights of domestic workers in the Philippines. It provides guidelines for their employment and sets minimum standards for their treatment and compensation. If you're employing a kasambahay, it's important to ensure that you're complying with the provisions of the Kasambahay Act and treating your employee with respect and dignity. By doing so, you can help to promote a culture of respect for domestic workers and ensure that they are not subjected to exploitation or abuse.

