PSA: You Still Need to Wear Your Face Mask in These Settings

(SPOT.ph) In case you don't know, face mask use is still mandatory in some settings even under Alert Level 1, the lowest and loosest in the five-tier COVID alert system in the Philippines. It's a reminder issued by several mayors and government agencies as the Philippines records an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines recorded 3,148 new COVID-19 cases from April 17 to 23—that's 32% higher than the cases recorded the week before, according to the Department of Health. Despite this higher percentage, Metro Manila—along with the majority of the provinces in the entire country—is still under Alert Level 1 (as it has always been since 2022). The mask rules also remain the same.

Because of the uptrend in confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, some local government units as well as the Department of Transportation started reminding residents and passengers about the face mask rule citing a 2022 Department of Health memorandum and the Office of the President's 2022 executive order on voluntary use of face mask in some settings.

Following the news, the Department of Health (DOH) debunked a circulating post saying that face masks should be worn at all times under Alert Level 1 in Metro Manila.

"At present, Metro Manila is still under Alert Level 1, which means restrictions remain to be in the status quo," it said in an April 26 advisory.

The Face Mask Rule in the Philippines

Remember that in October 2022, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. formally made the wearing of face masks voluntary in indoor settings, except in the following settings:

Healthcare facilities, including, but not limited to, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, nursing homes, and dialysis clinics

Medical transport vehicles, such as ambulance and paramedic rescue vehicles; and

Public transportation by land, air, or sea.

Mask-wearing is also encouraged for the following:

Elderly

Individuals with comorbidities

Immunocompromised individuals

Pregnant women

Unvaccinated individuals

Symptomatic individuals

Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez reiterated this policy in two Facebook posts this week.

"COVID is still here and continues to spread. Let’s continue to observe minimum public health standards and wear [masks] in public transportation," he said.

Iloilo City said this in a public advisory released this April 19:

"Face masks shall continue to be worn for indoor private and public establishments, including in public transport by land, air or sea, and in outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained."

The management of Light Rail Transit (LRT), Metro Rail Transit (MRT), and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) also issued reminders for passengers to wear their masks while inside the trains.