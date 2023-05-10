The Philippines' Latest Ad "We Give the World Our Best" Gets Mixed Reactions

(SPOT.ph) The Philippines has launched a new campaign, this time highlighting its hardworking overseas Filipino workers—in the United Kingdom, no less—in an ad that garnered mixed reactions online.

The new ad flexing how the Philippines "give the world our best" shows Filipina nurse May Parsons, who administered the first-ever COVID-19 vaccine in the UK. It is among the first countries in the world to roll out its vaccination program in December 2020.

"The nurse who gave the world's first COVID-19 vaccine. A Filipina. We give the world our best. The Philippines," said the ad as posted on the side of a bus in the UK.

"I hope that by seeing this, my brothers & sisters, Filipino nurses, feel seen, not just in the UK but in the world. Let's get heard," said Parsons in a tweet.

About 30,000 Filipino nurses are working in the National Health Services, according to Iain Cox, Political Counsellor of the British Embassy in the Philippines. Parsons later received the George Cross on behalf of the UK's NHS from no less than Queen Elizabeth II in July 2022.

What we know so far about the Philippines' new campaign ad featuring a Pinay nurse in UK

The "We Give the World Our Best - The Philippines" ad is a project by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications (OPACC) as part of its branding campaign, BusinessMirror said, citing Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications Paul Soriano.

The project, eyed to be a long-term country branding campaign, started in the third quarter of 2022 to encourage foreign investors to value Filipino workers, according to Soriano.



"They are our soft power. Filipino workers whose daily actions touch lives changing behaviors and shape the future of nations all over the world through their competence and compassion.”

Other departments will also launch its own versions of the "best" campaign, including the Department of Tourism, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and Department of Migrant Workers, among others, according to the BusinessMirror report.

Soriano also acknowledged Parsons' tweet by sharing it on Twitter.

Senator Nancy Binay, social media users react to the new ad

Some Filipinos have a positive reaction to the ad.

"My Ma used to be a nurse (she’s long-since retired), and she’s just come back home to London after an extended trip away to see family in the Philippines for the first time since the pandemic, so I really hope she gets to see this," this user said.

Tinig UK, a media group operating in UK, also praised the tribute. "What a way to celebrate #internationalnursesweek!"

"An inspiration to us all," said @filipinonurseuk, tagging Parsons.

"They made us who neglected them back home so proud of being in some small part of our sorry selves a bit like them in the UK. We don’t deserve the honor," said former Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr.

Other Twitter users called the ad "sad" as it highlights "this gen's modern slavery."

"Advertising Filipino like a fxcking commodity," this user said.

"I don't appreciate how we 'flex' our professional workers abroad while we lose them here," another said.

While Sen. Nancy Binay appreciates the initiative, it's "vague" and "nakaka-bother" at a time when the Philippines faces a shortage of nurses, to the point that even President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ordered the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to address the shortage.



"Parang may disconnect ang messaging. Is the ad intended to encourage tourists to visit the country? Is it aimed to encourage more foreign investments? Or, is it meant for hospitals abroad to hire our nurses? Napaka-vague lang talaga," she said in a May 10 press release.

Binay urged the DOT to continue its "It's More Fun" campaign—which bagged multiple awards locally and internationally—and come up with different versions instead.



"Nakaka-bother lang when you see the ad, it seems that we are offering the world our nurses—which is a bit off kasi nauubusan na nga tayo rito ng mga health worker. We don't want to commodify our people, and we don't want to be tagged as a labor-exporting country."