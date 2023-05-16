Heads Up: Baguio Brings Back the Mandatory Wearing of Face Masks

(SPOT.ph) Baguio City is set to bring back the mandatory use of face mask as COVID-19 cases rise in the city, its mayor said Monday, May 15.

Wearing of face masks indoors is also highly encouraged, said Mayor Benjamin Magalong, as he also urged residents and visitors to swap handshakes with fist bumps and elbow bumps in the meantime.

"We are now requiring our constituents and visitors to be wearing their face masks," he said in a video released by the Baguio Public Information Office on Facebook.

"I would like to encourage our residents, our visitors to please keep wearing their face masks especially when you go indoors."

COVID-19 cases are averaging 13 to 14 a day, Magalong said, suspecting it could be because of the new omicron subvariant Arcturus. Most of the cases were mild and requires no hospitalization.

Cases are seen to increase in the next three to four weeks before it plateaus, the former contact tracing czar said.

"Avoid muna natin ang handshake, gamitin na lang muna natin ang fist bump and elbow bump, avoid muna natin ang pakikipagkamay. This is one way of mitigating and at the same time, hopefully we'll be able to reduce the case," he said.

While mobility in the City of Pines won't be controlled and there won't be any restrictions, everyone—including churchgoers—are asked to observe the strict use of face masks to curb the rising number of cases.

"Everyone—visitors, residents—they can roam around, they can move around freely, 'yun lang kailangan lang natin ang face mask and other minimum health standards like washing of hands."