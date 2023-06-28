No 'More Fun in the Philippines' As DOT Unveils New Tourism Slogan

(SPOT.ph) Love is at the heart of the Department of Tourism's new slogan as it replaces the multi-awarded "It's More Fun" campaign with "Love the Philippines", unveiled during the department's 50th founding anniversary on Tuesday, June 27.

The "enhanced" campaign ushers in a new era of tourism for the Philippines, Tourism Sec. Christina Frasco said, noting that there's more to the Philippines than fun and adventure, and that there is "so much to love about the Philippines."

"Love the Philippines goes to the very heart of every single Filipino with the distinct grace and hospitality with which we welcome every guest that comes into our shores, our communities, and our homes. Love the Philippines is a recognition of our natural assets, our long and storied history, our rich culture and diversity," she said.

Why DOT introduced "Love the Philippines" as its new tourism slogan

Aside from being one of the only 18 mega biodiverse countries in the world, the Philippines also boasts "a deep well of culture and history, a profound burst and taste of flavor and gastronomy, a tapestry of indigenous peoples and creative communities", complexities that the government wants to tell through the story of love, Frasco said.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, who attended the event, backs the new slogan, saying it “springs from the genuine love that you, me, and all of us have for the Philippines.”

The introduction of the new slogan meant the retirement of the "It's More Fun in the Philippines" campaign launched in 2012 by then Tourism Sec. Ramon Jimenez Jr. The winning campaign, which received local and international awards, was initially planned to be scrapped as early as 2017.

It's also different from the "we give the world our best" slogan, which was first seen in a bus in UK featuring Pinay nurse May Parsons, the first person to inject the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world.

What's to love about the Philippines? Here's the new tourism ad featuring the bustling capital and the breathtaking views from the mountains to the beaches and other adventure local and foreign tourists can enjoy in the Philippines:

What social media users have to say about the new tourism slogan

The new slogan received mixed reactions on social media, with some commenting that it should've had a comma in between "Love" and "the" so it would not sound "needy" and "palautos."

"How much does putting a comma cost?", another asked.

Someone pointed out that the comma could've made it a better fit as a signature of a letter to the world.

While the initiative is appreciated, Sen. Nancy Binay said "it's a question of timing" knowing a new slogan meant "huge amount of US dollars" to fund it.

"Sa dami ng kailangan nating unahin at i-prioritize na pagkagastusan, we don't have sufficient funds to finance a re-brand," she said in a statement.