PSA: Passengers Need to Remove Shoes Again for NAIA’s Security Check

(SPOT.ph) International passengers are again required to remove their footwear when passing through security checks at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), according to the Office of Transportation Security (OTS).

The airport policy was revived last Monday, July 10, as part of heightened security measures across all of NAIA’s international terminals.

“The mandatory footwear removal policy is an old policy which we are trying to strictly implement, to prevent circumvention of our security processes... This shall be the norm regardless of the security condition level, and even when the threat is low," OTS Administrator Undersecretary Ma.O Aplasca said in a statement.



"We have to be proactive, hindi na natin dapat hintayin na magkaroon pa ng threat before we implement it.”

Several areas of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) have since relayed the announcement from the OTS to implement this policy in airports beyond NAIA.

“Mandatory removal of footwear shall be implemented at the final security checkpoint in all airports nationwide effective immediately,” it said in CAAP Area 8's advisory note on July 14.

The OTS is also advising the public to wear easily removable shoes "to avoid complex lacing or buckling" before the screening process.

Why there's a shoe removal policy at NAIA

This global policy has been in place since 2001 following a failed terror attack on an American Airlines passenger flight from Paris to Miami, only months after the 9/11 incident. The terrorist, Richard Reid, hid a homemade bomb inside his rubber shoes but was caught trying to detonate it on the plane.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) lifted the mandatory shoe removal policy in December 2022 to speed up security checks when revenge travel was resulting in over 22,000 departures and 31,000 arrivals on Christmas Eve. During this time, MIAA also replaced the usual X-ray security checks with more armed personnel and K-9 bomb and drug-sniffing dogs at terminal lobbies.

Several air travelers expressed frustration at the return of this policy, including Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon. This additional requirement contributes to longer waiting time in queues, another reason why the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has been advising passengers to be at the airport at least three to four hours before the scheduled flight departure.

Biazon tweeted: “What’s the compelling reason? Is there data on footwear risk? Is there intel on threats? Is there an order from [the International Civil Aviation Organization]? At a time when air travel is becoming tedious w/ immigration policy, overbooking, delayed & cancelled flights, we impose this. Was there a time & motion study done?”

