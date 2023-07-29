Expect Heavy Rains As Twin Storms Egay and Falcon Enhance the Habagat

(SPOT.ph) Expect heavy rains for the next three days, even if there's no tropical cyclone wind signals raised as twin storms Falcon and Egay enhance the southwest monsoon or Habagat, state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Saturday, July 29.

Tropical Storm Khanun entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) late Friday, and was given the local name Falcon. While it is far from land and located at 1,315 kilometers east of Central Luzon at 10 a.m., Falcon and Doksuri (formerly called Egay in the Philippines) over mainland China enhances the monsoon dumping rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas, PAGASA said. It brought winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour and 80 kph gusts.

"Wala tayong nakataas na Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal sa kahit na anong parte ng ating bansa pero ito ngang habagat na nae-enhnace ng binabantayang bagyo ay maaaring magdala ng pabugso-bugsong malalakas na hangin dito sa Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Roblon, most of Calabarzon, Bicol Region, at Western Visayas," said weather forecaster Veronica Torres in a Saturday press briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Falcon, the third tropical cyclone to enter PAR this July and the sixth this 2023, is seen to remain over the Philippine Sea and far from land throughout its stay inside PAR. It is forecast to intensify into a typhoon by Sunday, and expected to leave PAR by Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Also read: Habagat, Explained: Why They're Dangerous Like Typhoons

Be on alert for heavy rains due to Habagat enhanced by Falcon, Doksuri

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Since there's no wind signals raised as Falcon has no direct effect so far and Doksuri is out of the Philippines, PAGASA instead released a heavy rainfall warning, specifically a "Be Alert" warning in Bataan and Zambales where flooding may be experienced in low-lying areas and near river channels.

Heavy rainfall is expected over Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and Northern Palawan, as well as Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Antique, said Torres.

For Sunday and Monday, be on alert for severe winds or gusts due to the enhanced southwest monsoon, especially in coastal and mountainous areas of:

Sunday: Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, and most of CALABARZON, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

Monday: Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, and most of CALABARZON, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

Also read:

The Category Is Depression: Tropical Cyclones, Other Bagyo Terms Explained

Why Does PAGASA Name Typhoons After People?