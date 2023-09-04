EXPLAINER: When Can LGUs Declare #WalangPasok During Heavy Rains?

(SPOT.ph) Six minutes before 9 a.m. of September 4, the City of Manila said that it suspended classes in all levels after state weather bureau PAGASA released a yellow rainfall advisory, with Manileños flooding the post with "haha" reacts. Thanks but it's been hours since students have braved the today's rains (and a freezing cold shower) just to get to school on time, they said.

The capital city based its announcement on PAGASA's heavy rainfall advisory, following the 2022 Department of Education (DepEd) order on class cancellation and suspension.

"Class suspension po was based sa yellow rainfall advisory na po ng PAGASA. The Mayor closely monitors weather updates from PAGASA and our own in-house weather monitoring. As posted earlier, no color coded rainfall or flood warnings po earlier," said the Manila Public Information Office when asked why the class suspension was announced later than usual.

Even Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon explained it in his own viral post on class cancellation and suspension on Sunday night.

DepEd guidelines on class suspension

DepEd Order No. 37, released on September 1, 2022, contains the updated guidelines on class and work suspension in schools "to minimize the health and safety risks brought about by disasters and other natural calamities."

This covers DepEd schools—both teaching and non-teaching personnel—and all the learners under the jurisdiction of DepEd in public schools. Private schools, community learning centers, state/local universities and colleges can also abide by the DepEd order.

Tropical cyclones

Online and onsite classes from Kindergarten to Grade 12 and Alternative Learning System (ALS) are suspended in schools with local government units (LGUs) under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) 1, 2, 3 4, or 5 by the PAGASA.

If classes have begun when a TCWS is issued, the school shall immediately suspend classes and work and send students and personnel home if it is safe to do so. If traveling becomes unsafe at that time, the school is obligated to keep them safe onsite.

When there are strong winds in parts or in all areas of the LGU but without any TCWS, the local chief executive can decide on the cancellation or suspension.

Heavy rainfall

Online and in-person classes from Kindergarten to Grade 12 and ALS are suspended in LGUs when an Orange or Red Rainfall Warning by PAGASA is announced.

If classes have begun when a warning is issued, the school shall immediately suspend classes and work and send students and personnel home if it is safe to do so. If traveling becomes unsafe at that time, the school is obligated to keep them safe onsite.

The local chief executives can decide on the cancellation or suspension of classes in case a Yellow Rainfall Warning was announced, or if there are torrential rains in parts or in all areas of the LGU even if there are no alerts from PAGASA.

Flood

Online and in-person classes from Kindergarten to Grade 12 and ALS are suspended in LGUs where PAGASA issued a Flood Warning.

If classes have begun when a warning is issued, the school shall immediately suspend classes and work and send students and personnel home if it is safe to do so. If traveling becomes unsafe at that time, the school is obligated to keep them safe onsite.

In case PAGASA does not issue any Flood Warning, local chief executives can decide on the cancellation or suspension of classes in specific or all areas of their LGU.

DepEd also highlights the responsibility of parents and/or guardians in case there are no cancellation or suspension of classes.

"The DepEd still maintains that parents or guardians have the ultimate responsibility for determining whether their children should attend classes in consideration of their physical and/or mental health during disaster and calamities."