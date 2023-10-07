When Can Students Avail the Fare Discount in PUVs?

(SPOT.ph) Students, have you ever tried asking the bus conductor for a discounted fare on a weekend only to be told "but it's the weekend"? The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said that students can avail this discount everyday—including during weekends, holidays, or even semestral breaks as long as they are enrolled—so don't be shy to speak up and say "estudyante po."

The Republic Act No. 11314 or the Student Fare Discount Act said students can get 20% discount on fares in different public utility vehicles (PUVs) as long as they can show their student ID as proof of enrollment. The student fare discount privilege aims to ensure education is accessible to all, especially the underprivileged.

Who and where to avail the student fare discount

Students covered by this law are Filipino citizens currently enrolled in elementary, secondary, technical-vocational, or college institutions, according to the Student Fare Discount Act. This does not include students of post-graduate degrees or those taking their masters, post-graduate diplomas, or doctorates.

The discount covers all public transportation including public utility buses (PUBs), public utility jeepneys (PUVs), taxis, and other vehicles-for-hire, tricycles, trains, aircrafts and marine vessels. This does not cover school services, shuttle services, tourist services, among others.

So how can students avail this? They will be granted 20% discount on regular fares when the present their school identification card. If not, a current validated enrollment form supported by a government ID may be presented. Just remember that falsifying IDs, misrepresentation, or attempts to commit fraud will be penalized.

Do note that this cannot be availed if students claimed another discount as double discounts are not allowed. In the case of promotional fares in PUVs, students can only choose between the promotional fare and the discounted fare for students.

File a complaint if you are refused the student fare discount

Students who were refused the fare discount may file complaints with the following: