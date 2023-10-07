Mall Voting Will Be Held in These Sites for the First Time in the Philippines

(SPOT.ph) In a Philippine first, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is introducing mall voting for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, allowing Filipinos to cast their vote without having to endure the heat as they wait for their turn.

Robinsons Malls and SM Supermalls have opened their doors to become Comelec's mall voting pilot testing areas this October 30, where eligible voters can choose which barangay and SK officials will hold post for the next three years.

Mall voting for the first time this 2023 Barangay and SK Elections

Eleven malls—five Robinsons Malls and six SM Supermalls—will become polling sites on October 30, the Comelec said Saturday, October 7. This can benefit priority voters like senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and pregnant women, Comelec said. This can also help deter vote buying with the presence of Comelec security and mall guards, it said.

Under this scheme, polling precincts traditionally in schools will be moved to a mall nearby. Comelec consulted with villages regarding this arrangement, and only those who agreed to transfer their polling precinct to the mall were included in the pilot testing. If proven effective, this can be the new norm for election day nationwide come 2025, according to Commissioner George Garcia.

To make sure you can cast your vote at the mall, ask first the office of the election officer where you registered as a voter for your precinct number.

Where mall voting will be held for 2023 Barangay and SK Elections

Metro Manila

ROBINSONS PLACE MANILA

Barangay 668, City of Manila 5th District

Precinct Nos.: 2680A, 2680B, 2682B & 2681A, 2681B, 2681C, 2682A

ROBINSONS PLACE MAGNOLIA

Barangay Horseshoe, Quezon City 4th District

Precinct Nos.: 5291A, 5292A, 5291B, 5294A, 5299B, 5293A, 5295A, 5301A, 5296A, 5298A, 5302A, 5297A, 5299A, 5300A, 5302P1

ROBINSONS METRO EAST

Barangay Dela Paz, Pasig City 2nd District

Precinct Nos.: 0599A, 0600A, 0600B

ROBINSONS PLACE LAS PIÑAS

Barangay Talon Tres, Las Piñas City

Precinct Nos.: 0501A, 0501B, 0501C, 0502A, 0502B, 0503A, 0503B, 0503C, 0504A, 0504P1

SM CITY MANILA

Barangay 659, City of Manila 5th District

Precinct Nos.: 2655A, 2655B, 2656D, 2656A, 2656B, 2656C

SM CITY NORTH EDSA

Barangay Alicia, Quezon City 1st District

Precinct Nos.: 0256A, 0257A, 0258A, 0259A, 0260A, 0261A, 0262A, 0263A, 0264A, 0265A, 0266A, 0266P1

SM CITY FAIRVIEW

Barangay Pasong Putik Proper, Quezon City 5th District

Precinct Nos.: 2179A, 2179B,2180A, 2180B, 2181A, 2181B, 2182A, 2183A, 2183P1

SM CITY SUCAT

Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City

Precinct Nos.: 0300A, 0300B, 0300C, 0301A, 0301B, 0302A, 0302B, 0303A, 0303B, 0304A

Bicol Region

SM CITY LEGAZPI

Barangay 36-Kapantawan, Legazpi City, Albay

Precinct Nos.: 162A, 163A, 164A

Cebu

ROBINSONS GALLERIA CEBU

Barangay Parian, Cebu City, Cebu

Precinct Nos.: 0774A, 0774B, SK774A, SK774B, 0774C, 0775A, SK774C, SK775A, 0775B,0775C, SK775B, SK775C, 0775D, 0776A, SK775D, SK776A, 0782B, 0782P1, SK782B

SM CONSOLACION

Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion, Cebu

Precinct Nos.: 0097A, 0097B, 0097C, 0098A, 0098B, 0098C, 0101A, 0101B, 0101D, 0102P1