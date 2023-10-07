News + Explainer Policy

Mall Voting Will Be Held in These Sites for the First Time in the Philippines

From schools to malls.

by Pia Regalado
4 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
ILLUSTRATOR War Espejo

(SPOT.ph) In a Philippine first, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is introducing mall voting for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, allowing Filipinos to cast their vote without having to endure the heat as they wait for their turn.

Robinsons Malls and SM Supermalls have opened their doors to become Comelec's mall voting pilot testing areas this October 30, where eligible voters can choose which barangay and SK officials will hold post for the next three years.

Also read: Can You Save a Relationship Strained by Election Politics?

Mall voting for the first time this 2023 Barangay and SK Elections

Eleven malls—five Robinsons Malls and six SM Supermalls—will become polling sites on October 30, the Comelec said Saturday, October 7. This can benefit priority voters like senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and pregnant women, Comelec said. This can also help deter vote buying with the presence of Comelec security and mall guards, it said. 

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Under this scheme, polling precincts traditionally in schools will be moved to a mall nearby. Comelec consulted with villages regarding this arrangement, and only those who agreed to transfer their polling precinct to the mall were included in the pilot testing. If proven effective, this can be the new norm for election day nationwide come 2025, according to Commissioner George Garcia.

To make sure you can cast your vote at the mall, ask first the office of the election officer where you registered as a voter for your precinct number.

Where mall voting will be held for 2023 Barangay and SK Elections

Robmag
CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now

Metro Manila

ROBINSONS PLACE MANILA
Barangay 668, City of Manila 5th District
Precinct Nos.: 2680A, 2680B, 2682B & 2681A, 2681B, 2681C, 2682A

ROBINSONS PLACE MAGNOLIA
Barangay Horseshoe, Quezon City 4th District
Precinct Nos.: 5291A, 5292A, 5291B, 5294A, 5299B, 5293A, 5295A, 5301A, 5296A, 5298A, 5302A, 5297A, 5299A, 5300A, 5302P1

ROBINSONS METRO EAST
Barangay Dela Paz, Pasig City 2nd District
Precinct Nos.: 0599A, 0600A, 0600B

ROBINSONS PLACE LAS PIÑAS
Barangay Talon Tres, Las Piñas City
Precinct Nos.: 0501A, 0501B, 0501C, 0502A, 0502B, 0503A, 0503B, 0503C, 0504A, 0504P1

SM CITY MANILA
Barangay 659, City of Manila 5th District
Precinct Nos.: 2655A, 2655B, 2656D, 2656A, 2656B, 2656C

SM CITY NORTH EDSA
Barangay Alicia, Quezon City 1st District
Precinct Nos.: 0256A, 0257A, 0258A, 0259A, 0260A, 0261A, 0262A, 0263A, 0264A, 0265A, 0266A, 0266P1

SM CITY FAIRVIEW
Barangay Pasong Putik Proper, Quezon City 5th District
Precinct Nos.: 2179A, 2179B,2180A, 2180B, 2181A, 2181B, 2182A, 2183A, 2183P1

SM CITY SUCAT
Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City
Precinct Nos.: 0300A, 0300B, 0300C, 0301A, 0301B, 0302A, 0302B, 0303A, 0303B, 0304A

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW


Bicol Region

SM CITY LEGAZPI
Barangay 36-Kapantawan, Legazpi City, Albay
Precinct Nos.: 162A, 163A, 164A

Cebu

ROBINSONS GALLERIA CEBU
Barangay Parian, Cebu City, Cebu
Precinct Nos.: 0774A, 0774B, SK774A, SK774B, 0774C, 0775A, SK774C, SK775A, 0775B,0775C, SK775B, SK775C, 0775D, 0776A, SK775D, SK776A, 0782B, 0782P1, SK782B

SM CONSOLACION
Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion, Cebu
Precinct Nos.: 0097A, 0097B, 0097C, 0098A, 0098B, 0098C, 0101A, 0101B, 0101D, 0102P1

Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Barangay And SK Elections 2023 BSKE BSKE Mall Voting Comelec Spot News And Explainer Election
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories