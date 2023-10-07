Mall Voting Will Be Held in These Sites for the First Time in the Philippines

(SPOT.ph) In a Philippine first, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is introducing mall voting for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, allowing Filipinos to cast their vote without having to endure the heat as they wait for their turn.
Robinsons Malls and SM Supermalls have opened their doors to become Comelec's mall voting pilot testing areas this October 30, where eligible voters can choose which barangay and SK officials will hold post for the next three years.
Mall voting for the first time this 2023 Barangay and SK Elections
Eleven malls—five Robinsons Malls and six SM Supermalls—will become polling sites on October 30, the Comelec said Saturday, October 7. This can benefit priority voters like senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and pregnant women, Comelec said. This can also help deter vote buying with the presence of Comelec security and mall guards, it said.
Under this scheme, polling precincts traditionally in schools will be moved to a mall nearby. Comelec consulted with villages regarding this arrangement, and only those who agreed to transfer their polling precinct to the mall were included in the pilot testing. If proven effective, this can be the new norm for election day nationwide come 2025, according to Commissioner George Garcia.
To make sure you can cast your vote at the mall, ask first the office of the election officer where you registered as a voter for your precinct number.
Where mall voting will be held for 2023 Barangay and SK Elections
Metro Manila
ROBINSONS PLACE MANILA
Barangay 668, City of Manila 5th District
Precinct Nos.: 2680A, 2680B, 2682B & 2681A, 2681B, 2681C, 2682A
ROBINSONS PLACE MAGNOLIA
Barangay Horseshoe, Quezon City 4th District
Precinct Nos.: 5291A, 5292A, 5291B, 5294A, 5299B, 5293A, 5295A, 5301A, 5296A, 5298A, 5302A, 5297A, 5299A, 5300A, 5302P1
ROBINSONS METRO EAST
Barangay Dela Paz, Pasig City 2nd District
Precinct Nos.: 0599A, 0600A, 0600B
ROBINSONS PLACE LAS PIÑAS
Barangay Talon Tres, Las Piñas City
Precinct Nos.: 0501A, 0501B, 0501C, 0502A, 0502B, 0503A, 0503B, 0503C, 0504A, 0504P1
SM CITY MANILA
Barangay 659, City of Manila 5th District
Precinct Nos.: 2655A, 2655B, 2656D, 2656A, 2656B, 2656C
SM CITY NORTH EDSA
Barangay Alicia, Quezon City 1st District
Precinct Nos.: 0256A, 0257A, 0258A, 0259A, 0260A, 0261A, 0262A, 0263A, 0264A, 0265A, 0266A, 0266P1
SM CITY FAIRVIEW
Barangay Pasong Putik Proper, Quezon City 5th District
Precinct Nos.: 2179A, 2179B,2180A, 2180B, 2181A, 2181B, 2182A, 2183A, 2183P1
SM CITY SUCAT
Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City
Precinct Nos.: 0300A, 0300B, 0300C, 0301A, 0301B, 0302A, 0302B, 0303A, 0303B, 0304A
Bicol Region
SM CITY LEGAZPI
Barangay 36-Kapantawan, Legazpi City, Albay
Precinct Nos.: 162A, 163A, 164A
Cebu
ROBINSONS GALLERIA CEBU
Barangay Parian, Cebu City, Cebu
Precinct Nos.: 0774A, 0774B, SK774A, SK774B, 0774C, 0775A, SK774C, SK775A, 0775B,0775C, SK775B, SK775C, 0775D, 0776A, SK775D, SK776A, 0782B, 0782P1, SK782B
SM CONSOLACION
Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion, Cebu
Precinct Nos.: 0097A, 0097B, 0097C, 0098A, 0098B, 0098C, 0101A, 0101B, 0101D, 0102P1