PSA: No Need to Remove Your Shoes for Airport Security Check

(SPOT.ph) If you're heading to the airports soon, you'll notice there's one less protocol to do before you reach your plane. The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) has suspended the mandatory removal of shoes in all airports—except in some specific instances—as Department of Transportation (DOTr) reviews the policy.

The shoe-removal policy was revived in July 2023 as part of its heightened measures across terminals, regardless of the security threat. By doing so, airport staff can detect and deter any prohibited items possibly concealed inside the footwear.

When will the shoe-removal policy be implemented at airports?

Starting October 13, some passengers will still be asked to remove their shoes in the following circumstances: when an alarm is triggered during security screening, during increased security condition, and during random screening.

For U.S.-bound passegers, redundant screening will still be maintained by the airlines.

This policy has helped airport officials intercept attempts to bring in illegal substances in the past. On August 10, it stopped a Chinese passenger from bringing in ammunition and a packet of suspected drugs at the NAIA Terminal 3. A Surigao-bound passenger was also arrested on the same day when OTS staff at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport found suspected marijuana inside his shoe.

