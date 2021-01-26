PayMaya Now Has the Largest Cashless Network Reach in the PH

PayMaya Philippines has expanded its reach to 200,000 touchpoints nationwide making it the country's largest cashless payment network, they said in a statement.

Filipinos can pay, add money, cash out, or remit using their PayMaya accounts through the different touchpoints (including convenience stores, retail merchants, groceries, and more). To date, PayMaya services around 28 million Filipinos.

PayMaya has an on-ground network of over 37,000 Smart Padala partner agent touchpoints and covers 92% of all cities and municipalities nationwide.

These Smart Padala agents are connecting unbanked and underserved Filipinos to the digital economy, offering remittance, bills payment, add money, cash out, and scan-to-pay transactions.

"As PayMaya continues to lead the push towards cashless for all Filipinos, it is important for us to provide them with the most expansive and reliable on-ground channels," said Shailesh Baidwan, President of PayMaya.

PayMaya's system of merchants, payment centers, and financial agents have aided government efforts to provide financial assistance to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters at a time when contact must be minimized. "PayMaya has become a lifeline to many people during the pandemic, and we're seeing it become even more essential for consumers, businesses, and the government in the years to come," Baidwan added.

Financial inclusion has long been a struggle across the globe. With the current wave of cashless wallets though, including the popular PayMaya and GCash, there has been a significant rise in the number of Pinoys with e-money accounts, noted the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

This story originally appeared on Reportr.world. Minor edits have been made by the SPOT.ph editors.