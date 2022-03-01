News + Features What's New

Everything You Need to Know About Wearing Face Masks Under Alert Level 1

We're now under the lowest alert level.

by Christa I. De La Cruz
13 hours ago
alert level 1
PHOTO BY Jerome Ascano

(SPOT.ph) Malacañang on Sunday, February 27, officially placed Metro Manila and 37 other areas under Alert Level 1 from March 1 to March 15. As the most relaxed COVID-19 alert level, it marks the removal of intrazonal and interzonal rules as well as limited capacity in all establishments, persons, and activities. As for the wearing of face masks, the Inter-Agency Task Force has specific rules.

Also read: Everything You Need to Know About Alert Level 1 in Metro Manila

Here are the face mask-related guidelines under Alert Level 1:

  • At all times, well-fitted masks shall be worn properly, whether outdoors or in indoor private or public establishments, including in public transportation by land, air, or sea, except for the following instances:
    • Eating and drinking;
    • Participating in team and individual sports in venues where ventilation standards can be maintained;
    • Practicing outdoor sports/exercise activities where physical distance can be maintained.
  • All establishments shall ensure the implementation of national protocols on the proper use, handling, and disposing of appropriate personal protective equipment.
The Quezon City local government aligns with these guidelines, but also released an easy-to-understand infographic for its local residents and workers:

face mask in quezon city
PHOTO BY Facebook/Quezon City Government
Parañaque City's Public Information Office also released a rundown of their health protocols:

face mask protocols
PHOTO BY Facebook/Paranaque Public Information Office

