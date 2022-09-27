Canada Will Remove COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Starting Oct. 1

Canada will remove all COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers planning to visit the country starting Oct. 1, its public health agency said as global travel picks up in the third year of the pandemic.

The country will no longer enforce COVID-19 testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for all travelers regardless of citizenship following high vaccination rates among Canadians, and low hospitalization and death rates due to the virus.

"COVID-19 border measures were always meant to be temporary and we are making adjustments based on the current situation because that’s what Canadians expect," said Marco Mendicino, Canada's minister of public safety.

Canada said the following requirements would be lifted effective Oct. 1:

Submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website;

Provide proof of vaccination;

Undergo pre- or on-arrival testing;

Carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation;

Monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada

The new guidelines also apply to cruises, the Canadian government said, noting that a set of guidelines will follow those observed in the United States.

While face masks are no longer mandatory in Canada, its government is encouraging travelers to still wear high-quality and well-fitted masks when traveling.

Travelers are also reminded to refrain from traveling if they have symptoms of COVID-19 since the virus remains.

