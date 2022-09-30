South Korea is Now Test-Free, How Will Your Travel Plans Change?

(SPOT.ph) South Korea is easing requirements for tourists after more than two years of tight pandemic restrictions. For Philippine passport holders looking to spend the holidays, this would mean revisiting their travel plans.

Authorities in Seoul recently dropped the required RT-PCR test upon arrival. Prior to the removal of the mandatory test, all inbound passengers had to undergo a swab test 24 hours upon arrival, the cost of which would be shouldered by the traveler.

Here's what to expect in preparation for your flight to South Korea:

Prepare for a spike in visa applications

In case you haven't seen, the South Korean embassy's Taguig office is packed with Filipinos trying to get a visa to the point that new measures were put in place to address the influx of applicants. Even the embassy website is suffering from heavy traffic.

Walk-ins were prohibited and only applications coursed through accredited travel agencies will be processed for a period of time.

The embassy currently accepts visa application appointments online, where new slots are opened every two weeks.

Seven-piece Korean boy group BTS is holding a free concert in Busan on Oct. 15, attracting tourists from every country, the Philippines included. Filipino fans are raring to go, which means the visa queue might not let up until after the concert.

Unlike Jeju Island, which travelers can go to visa-free, Busan still requires a visa as most flights going to the port city have to land in Seoul.

On top of the Grammy-nominated artist's concert, a lot of Filipinos are looking to celebrate the holidays in Seoul, which again adds to the queue for a visa.

Prepare for higher plane ticket, hotel costs

There's a variety of reasons to go to South Korea—be it for the food and culture or the sights and change of pace. Seats are selling out fast no matter what airline, so you'll have to prepare to fund your flight to go and back.

Now that there's no arrival testing for inbound tourists, many travelers are enticed to go and experience what South Korea has to offer. This also means pricier hotel rooms and accommodations across the board.

In short, it pays if you booked your flights and accommodation weeks even months in advance.

Come prepared with masks, pandemic essentials.

Vaccines boosted our defense against the virus, but by no means has it eradicated COVID-19. Everyone is still very much at risk of catching it, and especially so in crowded areas like airports, planes, and tourist areas.

Apart from getting your booster shots and keeping your immune system in tip-top condition, masks are your best defense against the virus. Keep them on at all times in all public places.

