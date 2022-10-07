PNR Calamba-Lucena Route Reopens, Here's Your Guide

(SPOT.ph) Southies traveling to Quezon province from Laguna and vice versa now have an additional transportation option as the Philippine National Railways (PNR) reopened the Calamba-Lucena-Calamba line.

The PNR on Thursday, October 6, relaunched the route, which will cater to commuters from the cities of Calamba, San Pablo, and Lucena. It costs cheaper than prevailing bus and jeepney rates.

Here's your guide to the PNR Calamba-Lucena route:

Schedule of trips

According to the PNR, the morning trip from Lucena station departs at 4:50 a.m. while the last trip from the Calamba station leaves at 6:30 p.m. Travel time from Lucena to Calamba is two hours and 33 minutes while running time from Lucena to San Pablo is one hour and 33 minutes.

Fare matrix

The minimum fare from Lucena to San Pablo is P15 while the minimum fare from Lucena to Calamba is P20.

See the fare matrix below for the complete guide:

Train stations

According to the PNR management, there are three main stations in the following:

Lucena

San Pablo

Calamba

Nine makeshift stations meanwhile can be found in the following areas:

Pansol

Masili

Los Baños

College

IRRI

Tiaong (Lalig)

Candelaria

Lutucan

Sariaya

