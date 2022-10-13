GUIDE: Everywhere Beep Card is Accepted as Payment + All Your Reload Options

(SPOT.ph) More Filipinos are looking to electronic payment channels for their daily transactions and one of the moat readily available options is the Beep card.

Beep is a reloadable stored-value card used primarily for public transportation. More than MRT and P2P bus rides, it is also accepted as payment in several stores.

Here's your complete guide to where Beep cards are accepted and how to reload them.

Where can I use my Beep card?

Public transportation

You can use your beep card to pay for train rides in LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3 as well as for partner buses and modern jeepneys.

Retail stores

You can also use your beep card to pay for your purchases in select stores such as Ministop and kiosks at LRT-1 stations.

How much is a beep card?

You can buy a beep card for P30 at train stations. Outside the train stations, you can buy a beep card for P130.

The card is reloadable and valid for 4 years, with an option to extend for another year.

Where can I buy a beep card?

Beep cards can be bought at the following:

Any LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3 station

BGC Bus- EDSA McKinley, Market! Market!, and Bonifacio Stop Over

One Ayala Terminal

TAS Trans P2P- Pilar Las Piñas and Nuvali Transport Terminal

Glorietta 3 Makati and Trasierra Terminal at select times only

Where can I load my beep card?

You may load your beep card through the following options:

train teller booths and ticket vending machines

beep kiosks

beep partner merchants

BPI Online

Shopeepay

GCash

Maya

Ministop

How can I check if my Beep card is legit?

Make sure that the card has the "beep™" logo.

How can I check the balance of my beep card?

You can check the balance of your Beep card by tapping your card on any Beep reader or by downloading the beep mobile app.

