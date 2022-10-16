GUIDE: Philippine Passport Requirements, Renewal, Application

(SPOT.ph) International travel is back for Filipinos after two years of lockdowns, meaning you'll need a passport to be granted entry to foreign countries. If you're itching to dine and shop abroad but don't have that essential document yet, here's everything you need to know.

Passport application can feel intimidating, especially if you've never applied for one before. This ID requires more documents and steps compared to other forms of identification, but it's all just a matter of procuring them all and presenting them in-person for verification.

First-time applicant? Here are the passport requirements:

Confirmed Online Appointment

Personal appearance

Accomplished Application Form

Original and photocopy of Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Authenticated Birth Certificate on Security Paper

Married females (who are using their spouse's last name) must also present Original and submit photocopy of PSA Authenticated Marriage Contract on Security Paper or Report of Marriage

Local Civil Registrar Copy is required if PSA Birth Certificate is not clear or cannot be read

Valid IDs with one (1) Photocopy

Check out the list of applicable IDs for passport processing.

If a woman opts to retain their maiden name, the Department of Foreign Affairs said a marriage contract is not required.

Supporting documents may be required for the following cases:

no birth certificate

late registered birth certificate

birth certificate or report of birth lacks data

discrepancy between birth certificate and other documents

applicant has dissolved marriage and wants to revert to maiden name

applicant with dual citizenship

naturalized filipinos

applicant obtained Filipino citizenship by Election

applicant has been granted citizenship by Act of Legislation

For a list of supporting documents required, check Section B at the DFA website.

Booking an appointment

You can book an appointment online at the DFA's passport appointment website. You can book a slot for individual appearances or group processing.

Slots fill up fast so don't expect an available appointment tomorrow or next week. At most, you'll get one in the next month depending on how many people are applying. Each appointment slot is good for 30 minutes.

Appointments made for any office, whether a DFA office or a Temporary Off-Site Passport Servies (TOPS), are non-transeferable and cannot be rescheduled.

The existing appointment must first be cancelled if the applicant wishes to make changes to their appointment. A new appointment can then be booked and paid.

Payments can be made during the online appointment booking process or over-the-counter through the DFA's payment partners. If the chosen mode of payment is through debit/credit card, the cards or e-wallets should be readied prior to the registration.

Only charges shown during the online booking process are to be paid. No other fee will be paid on-site, nor should applicants pay extra fees to obtain an appointment.

Passport renewal requirements

For those with passports already and are looking to renew, here's what you need:

Confirmed Online Appointment

Accomplished Application Form

Personal Appearance

Current ePassport with photocopy of data page

Original PSA authenticated documents that will support the change of name.

Annotated Birth Certificate

For married individuals:

Marriage Contract

Annotated Marriage Contract to show annulment/divorce/court ordered instruction

Death Certificate of Spouse

NOTE: If woman opts to retain maiden name, a Marriage Contract is not required.

Additional requirements may be required.

Additional documents may be required for the following cases:

lost valid ePassport

lost expired ePassport

renewal for frequently lost passport

renewal of unclaimed passport

applicant used a Travel Document to travel back to the Philippines

damaged or mutilated passport

dual citizens

naturalized Filipino citizens

Filipino citizens by Election

Check the DFA website for a full list of additional requirements.

On the day of appointment

Bring all your requirements and your expired passport, if for renewal. It's best to arrive at least 30 minutes before your schedule.

Take note of the following:

masks are required

bring your own black pen

alcohol or sanitizer to disinfect

bring vaccine card, in case required in that city or province

It's recommended to a wear a collared shirt or a presentable shirt on the day of your appointment. The full face, in frontal pose, must be shown on camera. Tilting the head up or down, or left or right, must be avoided.

Eyes should be visible and the mouth must be closed in a neutral expression. If you want to smile, you can do so without showing your teeth or gums. "The ‘Mona Lisa’ smile is recommended," the DFA said.

Glasses must be removed for the photograph. Contact lenses for medical reasons is accepted, provided that the contact lenses do not change the applicant’s true eye color.

Applicants with contact lenses that alter eye colors must remove them.

As much as possible, both ears of the applicant should be visible. Hair accessories and jewelry should be removed before the photo is taken. Wearing of earrings is not allowed.

Frizzy or afro hairstyles should be neatly arranged showing full frontal facial image.

How long does passport delivery take?

On average, passport processing takes about 12 days for regular applications, and 6 to 7 days for expedited applications. Regular applications are priced at P950, while expedited processing costs P1,200 per passport.

Applicants with urgent travel due to emergency and employment reasons are advised to choose a pick-up release of passport. If you're not in a rush, you can avail of the online courier delivery service.

Passports released via courier will add 10 to 15 working days to your wait time, depending on where you live. This option is only applicable to applications submitted within the Philippines.

