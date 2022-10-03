News + Features What's New

Philippine Passport Slips Three Places on International Power Index

With visa-free access to 67 countries.

by Clara Rosales
13 hours ago
passport renewal appointment
PHOTO BY Shutterstock

(SPOT.ph) The Philippine passport slipped down three spots and came in 80th place out of 199 passports in the latest Henley Passport Index, allowing citizens with the travel document to land in 67 territories.

The Philippine passport, ranked

Formerly in 77th place earlier this year, the Philippine passport fell in rank but gained visa-free access to one additional country as the world eases restrictions after two years.

Pandemic protocols may still require Philippine passport holders to submit visitor's permits and electronic travel authority documents upon arrival, and are subject to the COVID-19 situation in the destination country.

Japan maintains first place, with passport holders allowed to travel to 193 counties. Sharing second place are Singapore and South Korea with visa-free access to 192 countries.

singapore merlion
Sunset views and picturesque skylines await you in Singapore.
PHOTO BY Shutterstock
Europe's most powerful passports belong to Germany and Spain in third place, allowing for travel to 190 territories. Finland, Italy, and Luxembourg come in fourth place with access to 189 countries.

Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, and Sweden round out the top five, with visa-free access to 188 territories. The Philippine passport shares 80th place with Cape Verde Islands and Uganda—with all three having access to 67 territories. 

Latest Stories

